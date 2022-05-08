5 open-world games to play if you like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Open-world games are the cream of the video gaming industry. Open-world games are defined by their dynamic environments, a world populated by unique encounters and tons of side content. Gamers are accustomed to being let free to explore the world that has been created for them to enjoy.

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt has been out for a while, but CD Projekt Red’s timeless classic proves that open-world settings can be extremely fun to explore and play. Setting benchmarks for the genre, The Witcher showed off a gorgeous and inspired world filled to the brim with quests and monsters to slay.

Games that have had an impact like The Witcher 3 are rare. This list contains some of the games gamers should check out if they’ve enjoyed playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

5 open-world games like Assasin’s Creed Odyssey to play if you like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

1) Assasin’s Creed Odyssey

The eleventh major entry for the Assasins’s Creed franchise is arguably the most distinct of its peers. Odyssey is set in a massive open world where players have been given the freedom to go where they please. Odyssey ditches some of the tropes of the previous games and adds in RPG elements.

Odyssey is set in Ancient Greece and it feels right at home for an Assasin’s Creed game. The game follows the protagonist, called the Eagle Bearer, through the ancient and legendary Greek lands.

Fighting heroes and monsters, Odyssey is at its best when just taking in the surrounding vistas. Stealth combat is especially neat as the animations for stealth kills encourage players to sneak around more.

Odyssey also features ship combat as players can take command of their own galley and set off to fight other ships in the Aegean sea. Odyssey truly lives up to its name and is a fantastic Assasin’s Creed experience for fans and newcomers alike.

2) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Hideo Kojima’s final piece of the brilliant puzzle in the Metal Gear series, Metal Gear Solid V is a wondrous and innovative display of creative freedom.

Hideo Kojima has been a household name in video gaming for a long time now. Fans of the Metal Gear series have been treated to some of the best titles to grace the gaming world.

The mystery and allure of these games tied in with the 80s-style spy thrillers give the series a nostalgic vibe. The games still hold up to this day, more than decade after their release.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is an open-world game with an emphasis on player freedom. The game has a plethora of choices when it comes to how players tackle the open-world setting of Metal Gear Solid V.

The story follows “Venom” Snake through another vague Metal Gear-style story, which is exciting to uncover as players progress depper and depper into the web.

Metal Gear Solid V is an extremely dynamic game. With day-night cycles and enemies adapting to player tactics, there is a lot of focus on utilizing everything available to the player. From absurdly wacky ways to dispatch foes to the giant killer mechs, Metal Gear Solid V is the game to have.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a future where technology has advanced to a point where it governs every aspect of the world. The game has a unique narrative style that draws players in and does have a variety of unique characters and encounters. Players will become accustomed to Witcher-style quests and interactions. Users have the freedom to choose their path in this futuristic world.

The third title on this list has been infamous ever since it was announced all those years ago. CD Projekt Red had staked their entire reputation on the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and it did not pay off. What fans received on the day was an incomplete mess riddled with bugs. Sony had started issuing refunds to users and all hope seemed lost for Cyberpunk 2077.

The game has come a decent way since its disastrous launch and is a satisfying game to experience in its current state. RPG mechanics shine through extremely well and players have access to quirky yet powerful tools when going through Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a good open-world experience that may not live up to fans’ expectations but will keep gamers entertained throughout.

4) Middle Earth: Shadow of War

The sequel to the non-canon Middle Earth game that was released in 2014, Middle Earth: Shadow of War carries over from its predecessor with a sword-slashing open-world experience.

From fans of Tolkien’s epic saga to any melee combat enthusiast, Shadow of War excites and entertains everyone. Not being tied to the story and being an entirely individual creation, the story is still quite intriguing and follows an interesting narrative style. Shadow of War starts off with our protagonist Talion and his spiritual companion Celebrimbor who set out to forge a new ring of power.

The game has the patented Nemesis system that tracks any high ranking enemy in the game and allows the player to instigate fights between captains, or use the mind control ability to take down Sauron’s army from within.

The Nemesis system is unique to these games and adds a ton of flavor to the combat. The combat feels smooth as Talion has no trouble decapitating any foe that comes between him.

Shadow of War might not be an entirely new concept, but the game has been designed as an open-world experience with Lord of The Rings attached to it. From managing minions to cutting down swaths of Uruk, Shadow of War is an open-world game all players should check out.

5) Days Gone

Borrowing heavily from the zombie survival genre that is prevalent in television and popular media, Days Gone is a third-person action-adventure with a lot of RPG elements tied to it. The zombie trope has been overplayed in video games, but Days Gone stands out by making itself unique and applying all of the above factors in an open-world setting.

With Witcher-esque storytelling, Days Gone attempts to tell a human story through the eyes of Deacon St. John, a former member of a biker gang who got separated from his wife at the onset of the outbreak. The story follows Deacon attempting to find out the whereabouts of his presumed dead wife, while also figuring out the mystery behind the apocalypse.

The game features unique zombies, character designs, and the Oregon setting feels just right. With a motorcycle given to traverse the harsh landscape, players develop a sort of connection with their ride as any biker would.

Roaming the vast open-world settng, letting hordes of zombies loose upon enemies and a story that touches players hearts, Days Gone has everything it needs to be a good open-world game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan