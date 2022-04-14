When can fans expect The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt's next-gen upgrade following the delay?

No matter how many video games are ever made, The Witcher 3 will remain a masterpiece. The latest release of The Witcher Trilogy received a massive ovation from fans and critics alike.

Since its initial release in 2015, the game has received two significant expansions and has won several Game of the Year awards.

However, there have been significant changes in the available hardware since its release, with next-generation consoles becoming mainstream. However, fans will have to wait longer if they want to play the next-generation version of the game.

The Witcher @witchergame We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt brought the grand-scale story of Geralt of Rivia to an end. Based on the books, all three games that are part of the trilogy have created a lasting impact on gamers. Such has been the success of announcing a new Witcher game earlier in March.

While the new game will take longer, fans were hoping to get a taste of the next-gen capabilities of the game. That hope will need to wait for some time to see if the recent announcements by developers CD Projekt Red are anything to go by.

Note: Readers must take this information with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by CD Projekt Red.

CD Projekt Red announces delay of the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3

Earlier on April 13, CD Projekt Red announced a piece of news that could upset some fans. The Polish studio has announced that the next-gen update of The Witcher 3 is now being delayed.

The tweet informs the reason for that and what kind of work is expected. Saber Interactive was developing a next-gen port, and there seems to have been a mistake with the scale of work.

The Witcher @witchergame We'll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding. 2/2 We'll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding. 2/2

CD Projekt Red has concluded by stating that they will inform the new dates when there will be updates. What will sadden many fans is the non-declaration of a new date or possible window.

It's unclear what the exact reasons for the delay are. What's clear from the tweet is that there was undoubtedly some work going on. The emphasis on 'remaining work' is perhaps why this delay is being done.

The new dates won't be anytime soon, and a realistic date could be sometime in Q4. While 2023 might also be possible, it will be a stretch based on the available information.

The new information will disappoint some fans as many believe the next-gen upgrade enhances the already brilliant capabilities of The Witcher 3.

The recent next-gen update of Cyberpunk 2077 has breathed fresh life into the game. The Witcher 3 never had to go through similar problems, but fans have long anticipated the next-gen release.

The news of the delay might sadden fans. However, the game can be availed for very cheap on both consoles due to their respective sales. This might be a great time to pick up the game if it goes up in price soon.

