What do we know about The Witcher 4?

Fans were recently treated to a mysterious teaser image for The Witcher 4 that featured a partially buried pendant in the snow with the text "A New Saga Begins".

While that may be mysterious, the fact that CD Projekt RED is releasing a new Witcher game is not, as The Witcher 3 is one of the most popular and one of the bestselling RPGS. So a new one is a welcome addition to fans of the series.

What do we know so far about The Witcher 4?

Right now, release dates, development periods, and any time tables regarding these have not been revealed. Unfortunately, at the moment, CD Projekt RED stated that there are no details regarding the development or the dates. This is understandable considering the launch of Cyberpunk 2077; they may want to play it safer this time.

The game will not be exclusive to the Epic Games Store

While this may seem like something that would be a given, there are those that are worried about the recent partnership between Epic Games and CD Projekt RED. This could result in The Witcher 4 only being available on the Epic Games Store.

This has been confirmed not to be the case, as it will be available on other platforms as well.

The game may not be called The Witcher 4

With a new saga comes new opportunities to change up the naming scheme. It's not known for certain if The Witcher 4 will be the working title of the game, but for now, that's what players have to go off of, since it is the game that comes after The Witcher 3.

This is because the original vision for The Witcher was a trilogy, and so begins the new saga that was mentioned in the teaser trailer.

The School of the Lynx seems to be the key

The medallion buried in the snow seems to be that of a lynx (Image via CD Projekt RED)

It was revealed in the teaser featuring the medallion buried in the snow that it was not the School of the Cat, but rather the Lynx. This is big news as this gives way for the series to arc in a direction that follows a different path, one of the Lynx instead of the Wolf.

Though story details are not available, players speculate that this may have something to do with it.

The game will be built on Unreal Engine 5

With the new partnership between Epic Games and CD Projekt RED, there will be a build of the game using Unreal Engine 5. This replaces CD Projekt RED's REDengine, and should lead to a very immersive and functional open-world for players to explore.

Fans of the series will have to stand by for more information

More information will be available as development gets underway for The Witcher 4 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

At this time, what fans know about the game and the upcoming story is very limited. However, more information should come out as time moves forward. Fans should check out the official website for The Witcher and also check their Twitter feed for more information as it becomes available.

