×
Create
Notifications

Why the new Witcher saga may not be available on Steam despite claims of CD Projekt Red

Despite claims, CD Projekt may not release the game on Steam for PCs (Images via Steam, CD Projekt Red)
Despite claims, CD Projekt may not release the game on Steam for PCs (Images via Steam, CD Projekt Red)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Feature

CD Projekt Red's new Witcher game is in the making and has taken the community by storm. It will be the first title since The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt when it eventually releases.

The previous trilogy, featuring Geralt of Rivia, is considered a masterpiece by many within the gaming community. The universe's popularity has seen Andrzej Sapkowski's work adapted to a Netflix series.

thewitcher.ly/ANewSagaBegins https://t.co/eK6ZIbfLRa

On its face, few details were revealed by CD Projekt Red last evening. One important point to note is the engine of the upcoming game. Developers worked on REDengine, which runs its latest release, Cyberpunk 2077.

The new game will be built on Unreal Engine 5 and CD Projekt Red has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic. Naturally, fans have started asking for more clarification about possible platforms in the future.

Fans question if the upcoming Witcher game will be an Epic exclusive

Once the news of the strategic partnership came out, fans started wondering what it meant for the game's future. The most obvious question was over the fact that the game will be an Epic exclusive.

@witchergame Let's just hope it didn't end up as an year exclusive for Epic

The developers were quick to answer the question. According to them, the new game won't be available on a single-store front on PC. However, the wording still does mean that the game may not be available on Steam when it comes out.

@Nerr0x We are not planning on making the game exclusive to one storefront.

Fears arise due to the trend in the latest games, many of whom stay exclusively on the Epic Games Store. After a certain period, the game then arrives on Steam and other storefronts like GOG. Borderlands 3 is just one example of many popular games that have partially or entirely followed this path.

Gearbox: Borderlands 3 will have no nonsense.Also Gearbox: Borderlands 3... Exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Based on the developers' responses, such won't be the case with the upcoming Witcher game. The point of multiple storefronts has been emphasized, which would make it seem that the game won't be exclusively available on the Epic Games Store on PC. Interestingly, 'multiple storefronts' refer to the GOG.com store.

GOG.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CD Projekt Red. It would be unbelievable if the new Witcher game won't be available. If the game appears on GOG.com, it matches the developers' claims.

It should be noted that the developers have given no additional information to suggest that the game won't be available on Steam. When one observes the trend with the latest releases, it does indicate that a new chapter in the Witcher universe may not be available on Steam.

The official stance of CD Projekt Red, for the time being, is neutral as far as PC digital storefronts are concerned. However, it won't be a surprise if the game skips Steam at release.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी