5 best games to buy on the Xbox Spring Sale 2022

The Xbox Spring Sale 2022 has commenced, and there are many major titles with noticeable discounts. The Xbox Spring Sale 2022 is one of the main sales offered to its users. Like the previous few editions, there are plenty of options for players to have.

Players can avail some of the best evergreen titles from previous years. There are also options among more recent titles that gamers can alternatively acquire. While more than 500 titles are available to users, choosing the five best isn't an easy task.

The following five names have been selected based on certain essential factors. While the quality of the games is paramount, their discount percentages and shelf-lives have also been considered. The names aren't in any specific order, and players can acquire any or all of these five titles to make the most of the Xbox Spring Sale 2022.

Top five titles to choose from in the Xbox Spring Sale 2022

5) Borderlands 3

Developer: Gearbox

Publisher: 2K

Discounted Price: $14.99

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands might be the latest Borderlands game in the news, but players now have a great alternative. For those who still haven't played their last entry to the main series, Borderlands 3 has a steep discount on the Xbox Spring Sale 2022. The game continues on the story of the two previous games and adds innovation to the mix.

Borderlands 3 offers players the opportunity to travel into the mad world of Pandora as they follow their missions. They will find plenty of loot, including peculiar guns and interesting armor. There are plenty of NPCs and side quests that players will enjoy while doing their primary campaign.

The Season Pass and costlier editions are also on sale, bringing DLCs along with the base game. Players can not only enjoy an exciting story, but they can also play the way they want with flexible customization and a four-player co-op.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar

Publisher: Rockstar

Discounted Price: $23.99

Rockstar isn't having the best time with some of the recent decisions related to the GTA series. None of it will bother the players when they try another famous series under the same publishers.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been released for quite some time now but is turning out to be an evergreen one. The latest release of the series is arguably also one of the series' finest. As part of the Xbox Spring Sale 2022, it enjoys more than a 60% discount.

Featuring both FPS and TPS perspectives, Red Dead Redemption 2 is easily one of the best open-world games. From killing enemies to hunting animals and exploring the land, there's a seemingly infinite number of things to do in the game. Players will get the feeling of living in the true Wild West, and there are some great features from other successful titles of Rockstar.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Discounted Price: $29.99

There's never been a better time to pick up Cyberpunk 2077 after introducing patch 1.5. The game stayed on a list of failed promises for a long time and couldn't deliver on its hype. Most of the things that were said to come with the game didn't, and it had a terrible launch.

However, CDPR didn't give out, and the next-gen update has been an essential milestone in the game's journey. Patch 1.5 has brought the next-gen update for the game on both consoles. Additionally, it has revamped several areas of gameplay.

The Night City now feels livelier and better, and the reception has been positive in the one and a half months since its release. Fans picking up the game from the Xbox Spring Sale 2022 will be able to get it at a steep discount. There are also rumors of an upcoming expansion that will magnify the value of the game in the coming days.

2) Risk of Rain 2

Developer: Hopoo Games

Publisher: Gearbox

Discounted Price: $6.99

Risk of Rain 2 is the second game in the rogue-like shooter series and provides a brilliant execution of the TPS genre. The game continues with the first game's formula as players play as survivors on an alien planet. They have to navigate different monsters and biomes in their conquest to survive.

Risk of Rain 2 allows players to play in teams of four, and each character in the game offers something different. The game has also received significant content additions in recent times. Risk of Rain 2 is a perfect example of an easy-to-play game that's hard to master.

1) Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware

Publishers: Activision, FromSoftware

Discounted Price: $29.99

Elden Ring is the most recent soulslike masterpiece out of FromSoftware's kitty. However, the Xbox Spring Sale 2022 offers another great experience to the fans. The Complete Edition of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is available for a deep discount.

Sekiro continues with the successful formula evident in the other games of the Souls series. However, the emphasis on story and role-playing is greater. It's purely a single-player experience but does offer gear to customize the character builds of the players. It's an excellent game for anyone who has enjoyed Dark Souls and Elden Ring in the past.

