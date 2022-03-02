Survivors, monsters, bosses, and everything new in Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void

Risk of Rain 2 has surprised many with its execution and gameplay, and the game is set to grow even bigger with its latest expansion, Survivors of the Void.

Developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox, Risk of Rain 2 takes a unique take on TPS games. The second release inherits a lot of good things from the first and is perfect for players who want to kill a lot of enemies while earning rewards. Irrespective of solo-play or co-op, the game is equally entertaining.

A USP of the game is that missions don't feel repetitive or boring, even if the end task is the same. This factor becomes even more dynamic with the additions coming to the game as part of Survivors of the Void expansion.

Here are all the significant pointers to note about Risk of Rain 2's first expansion that brings new survivors, contents, and more.

Survivors of the Void Expansion add loads of content to Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2's prime emphasis on the game's dynamic nature increases with the latest expansion. Duncan Drummond, the co-founder of Hopoo Games, had to say something along the same lines.

"One of our key design pillars on Risk of Rain 2 was to ensure that no two runs of Risk of Rain 2 are the same, and that's never been more true than in Survivors of the Void. This expansion crams more content than we've ever included into Risk of Rain 2."

The first worthwhile addition is the two brand new survivors, each having their styles. The Railgunner is a sniper and will now allow players to pursue a separate playstyle altogether. The Railgunner will be sacrificing rapid damage to gain precise, high-damage, and it remains to be seen how the survivor will fit with the other styles.

The Void Fiend follows its name as it uses to void while destroying its opponents. Moves like Flood will be wiping the aliens with voids, and it's a unique and alternative take over the typical bullets and rifles.

However, survivors aren't the only addition as the degree of the challenge will also increase. To start things off, there will be five different stages, including one for the endgame that will change the players.

The Simulacrum is an endless mode that players will challenge in teams. The mode will continue unless the entire party has been defeated. The difficulty will increase progressively, and if one player is alive at the end of a round, the party will be revived at the start of the next round.

Nine new monsters, including two new bosses and two new elites, are present in Survivors of the Void. Players will have to face these new uncertainties with utmost bravery and courage. There's also an alternative endgame boss that will expand the existing story and lore of the game.

That's not it, as there are new music tracks, fresh interactables and forty new items for the players. Out of these new items, twelve will be void items which will change the effect of the same items in the class and empower them.

Risk of Rain 2's Survivors of the Void is now available for $9.75 for a week, post which it will go back to its regular price of $15. The base game is also available at a 50% discount, and this will be a fantastic time for any new or existing player to pick up the game and then new expansion.

Edited by Srijan Sen