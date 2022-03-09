Andy Murray to donate all his prize money for the 2022 tennis season to help Ukrainian children as part of UNICEF initiative

In a series of recent tweets, Andy Murray announced that he would be donating all the prize money he would earn for the remainder of the 2022 tennis season to help the children of Ukraine. Claiming that Ukraine's children "need peace now," the Brit also highlighted that he would be working with UNICEF UK for the noble cause.

Ukraine has been in a conflict with Russia following the latter's invasion order on February 24, 2022. Following this, many cities in Ukraine, including the likes of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol have been bombed and numerous buildings, schools, and offices demolished.

Forbes @Forbes Two million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, the UN said Tuesday, including one million children trib.al/Ew2OqIz Two million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, the UN said Tuesday, including one million children trib.al/Ew2OqIz

Reacting to the same, Andy Murray stated that "over 7.5 million children are at risk" because of the escalating conflict in Ukraine. Thus, the former World No. 1 player declared that he, along with UNICEF UK, would "provide urgent medical supplies and early development kits" to Ukrainian children.

CNN @CNN



's representative to Ukraine "It is devastating 7.5 million children across Ukraine." @UNICEF 's representative to Ukraine @himuratsahin describes to CNN's @/AnaCabrera the current conditions Ukrainian children are facing as Russia continues to target civilians. "It is devastating 7.5 million children across Ukraine."@UNICEF's representative to Ukraine @himuratsahin describes to CNN's @/AnaCabrera the current conditions Ukrainian children are facing as Russia continues to target civilians. https://t.co/un1xkMdnez

Murray also lauded the remarkable efforts of UNICEF, a UN organization, which is working to "enable access to learning for displaced children, while also "supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools."

Andy Murray @andy_murray It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture. 2/3 It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture. 2/3

"Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with UNICEF UK to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits," tweeted Murray.

"It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture," added the three-time Grand Slam winner.

Murray also added a donation link to his last tweet in which others who wish to help the Ukrainian children can donate and contribute to the cause.

Andy Murray @andy_murray



Children in Ukraine need peace - now.



3/3 I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - unicef.uk/am_ukraine Children in Ukraine need peace - now.3/3 I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - unicef.uk/am_ukraine Children in Ukraine need peace - now. 🇺🇦 🙏 3/3

"I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine. Children in Ukraine need peace now," concluded Murray.

Andy Murray set to next feature at the Indian Wells Masters 2022

Andy Murray at the Australian Open 2022

After his second-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022, Murray will next be seen in action at the Indian Wells Masters 2022. The Brit will be entering the tournament as a wildcard.

Currently having a 8-6 win-loss record on the ATP tour this year, Murray got off to a great start in the 2022 tennis season after reaching the finals of the Sydney International. The 34-year-old lost to Aslan Karatsev to end his run as the runner-up. Soon after Sydney and the Australian Open, he also broke into the list of top-100 ATP players.

Sooz Kempner @SoozUK Andy Murray is playing in the final of the Sydney International RIGHT NOW on the BBC red button/iPlayer if you wanna see the wholesomest boy having the loveliest comeback. No expectations, no pressure, just niceness. COME ON, ANDY! Andy Murray is playing in the final of the Sydney International RIGHT NOW on the BBC red button/iPlayer if you wanna see the wholesomest boy having the loveliest comeback. No expectations, no pressure, just niceness. COME ON, ANDY! https://t.co/a7nUysi3GG

However, his early exits at the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Rotterdam Open, and Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 are not something that the Brit will really be proud of.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Andy Murray leaves



We would have loved some more... SNIFFAndy Murray leaves @AustralianOpen in the 2nd round, dominated by qualifier Taro Daniel 6-4 6-4 6-4.We would have loved some more... SNIFF 😢Andy Murray leaves @AustralianOpen in the 2nd round, dominated by qualifier Taro Daniel 6-4 6-4 6-4. We would have loved some more... https://t.co/55Eh9lY8ac

Andy Murray will be eyeing a deep run at the Indian Wells Masters this year. It's the only hard-court Masters event that he is yet to accomplish in his professional career.

Also Read: Ivan Lendl was there for extra 1-2% Andy Murray needed in big games, he'll bring some calm to what Brit wants to achieve: Barry Cowan

Edited by Keshav Gopalan