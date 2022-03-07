Lendl was there for the extra 1-2% he needed in the bigger games, now, he'll bring some calm to what Murray wants to achieve : Tennis analyst Barry Cowan

Tennis analyst and former player Barry Cowan gave his thoughts on Andy Murray once again joining forces with former coach Ivan Lendl. Cowan believes that Lendl's role in Murray's team will be different this time around, while claiming that the Czech's prime objective in the past was to help the Brit get an extra edge over his competition in big matches.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray recently announced that he will be reuniting with 8-time Major winner Ivan Lendl. The two first worked together in 2012-14; the Brit won the 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon in emphatic fashion under Lendl's tutelage. However, the duo eventually parted ways after a mediocre season in 2014.

Murray then hired Lendl once again in the middle of the 2016 season, following which he won his 3rd Major title at Wimbledon. The Brit also went on to rise to the No. 1 spot with the Czech in his corner. However, their partnership came to an abrupt end for the second time in 2017, when the 3-time Major winner was out of action due to a serious hip injury.

Murray and Lendl both happen to be legends of the game, so it goes without saying that their reunion was likely to generate a lot of interest in the tennis community. Against that background, former tennis pro Barry Cowan was asked to shed some light on the dynamic between the two greats.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cowan reminisced about the time Murray first joined forces with Lendl in 2012. The tennis analyst claimed that the former World No. 1 had hired Lendl back then for "the extra one, two percent" that he needed in order to win big titles.

He, however, asserted in the same breath that the 34-year-old has different requirements from a coach at present.

"When he first hired Lendl, it was very smart. Lendl was there for the extra 1-2% he needed in the bigger games," Cowan said to Sky Sports.

"The situation is different now, he is at a totally different stage in his career. I think Lendl will bring a little more calm to what Andy wants to achieve," he added.

During the interaction, Cowan also disclosed how he had correctly predicted that the 3-time Major winner would be adding a familiar face to his camp.

"I actually thought Andy Murray's next coach would be someone he knew, someone he was comfortable with," Cowan remarked. "Whenever he appointed a new coach, he always paid attention to the smallest details."

Andy Murray looks to turn his 2022 season around at Indian Wells next week

Ever since making his comeback from hip surgery, the former World No. 1 has tried his best to revive his career at the top of the game. However, his comeback road has had more than a few speedbumps, with the former World No. 1 making the top-100 just a few weeks ago.

The former World No. 1 looks on at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic

The three-time Major winner will next be playing at the Indian Wells Masters, having received a wildcard from the organizers. The Brit, ranked No. 84 in the world, has lost five of his last nine matches on the main circuit.

