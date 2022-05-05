"He slapped me across the face": Amber Heard cries as she claims Johnny Depp hit her for the first time over Winona Ryder tattoo

American actress Amber Heard opened up about the first time that her ex-husband Johnny Depp slapped her.

The 36-year-old star gave her testimony on May 4 stating that the alleged incident occurred after she asked the Pirates of the Caribbean star about a tattoo on his arm, which according to her "looked like a muddled, faded tattoo."

She said that when she asked him what it read, the 58-year-old star said "Wino forever." Depp got this tattoo inked in honor of her ex-partner Winona Ryder.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder dated from 1989 to 1993. The two were briefly engaged but broke up shortly after that.

Heard alleged Johnny Depp smacked her across the face after she laughed because she assumed he was kidding. "And I laughed," she added, her voice breaking up.

"I laughed because I didn't know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke. I just stared at him kind of laughing still, thinking that he was going to start laughing too to tell me it was a joke, but he didn’t. He said, 'You think it’s so funny. You think you’re a funny b**ch,' and he slapped me again."

The actress stated that it was at this time that she recognized it was no longer a joke.

"And I stopped laughing but I didn’t know what else to do. I didn’t know what to do. You would think you would have a response but I, as a woman, had never been hit like that."

Heard then stated that Johnny Depp hit her once more.

"I didn't move, didn't freak out. I just stared at him because I didn’t know what to do. Then he slaps me one more time. Hard. I lose my balance. I was on the edge of the couch and I’m, all the sudden, realizing that the worst thing just happened to me. I wish so much he had said he was joking, because it didn’t hurt. It didn’t physically hurt me."

Amber Heard remembered lying on the ground and "looking at the dirty carpet." Heard, who did not specify the date of the alleged event, said that she did not want to leave him and "didn't want this to be the reality."

Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp's attitude suddenly altered

During the testimony, after revealing that Johnny Depp hit her for asking about his "Wino Forever" tattoo, Amber Heard revealed that Depp's attitude changed out of nowhere.

"He starts crying. I had never seen an adult man cry. He's crying. Tears just falling out of his eyes, gets down on his knees, grabs my hands and says, 'I will never do that again. I'm so sorry, baby. I put that f**ker away. I thought I killed it. It's done. I thought I put the monster way. I've done it before. It's done.' I didn't have words. I didn't know what to say."

Heard claims she went home and finally visited her therapist before Depp reportedly contacted her a few days later and stated he'd rather chop his hand off than do it again.

Heard said she forgiven Depp after he supposedly apologized and heaped her with presents, including costly wine. She didn't know how long the connection lasted, but she said Depp began drinking again and would show up at her house to "catch her" with someone else if she didn't answer his texts right away.

In terms of the current testimony, Depp has claimed Amber Heard defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post where she claimed she had been a victim of domestic violence.

While Depp was not named in the article, his legal team claimed it bore a "clear implication that Depp is a domestic abuser," which they claim is "categorically and demonstrably false."

