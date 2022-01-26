Single’s Inferno star Song Ji-ah apologizes once again, this time though a YouTube vlog

Single’s Inferno contestant Song Ji-ah’s controversy refuses to die down, forcing the YouTuber to apologize once again, this time via video.

The beauty content creator and YouTuber, who is also known as Free Zia, was a fan favorite on the Netflix dating reality show, Single’s Inferno. Titled the Ice Princess, Free Zia’s cool personality and high-end outfits from brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Alexander McQueen left the audience in awe.

Not long after Single’s Inferno ended, however, many eagle-eyed viewers claimed that the YouTuber’s clothes and accessories were not authentic, but fake. Song Ji-ah admitted to the allegations and apologized to everyone via a handwritten letter on Instagram.

However, this didn't prove to be enough as the YouTuber continued to be criticized by the Korean public and was even edited out of shows.

Single’s Inferno's Song Ji-ah has deleted all YouTube videos other than the apology vlog

On January 24, the Single’s Inferno star posted a video on her YouTube channel, apologizing once again for wearing clothes and accessories from counterfeit brands.

The Ice Princess initiated the apology by saying,

"Hello, this is Song Ji-ah. I want to apologize for uploading this apology video so late. And I am sorry to cause concern to so many people. I admit to the controversy of using fake luxury goods, and I acknowledge that everything is all my fault."

Song Ji-ah’s remorse at her actions was evident in her body language, as she kept her head down throughout the video. She went on to say,

"As a YouTuber, I should have been more careful and thoughtful in all my actions, but I damaged the image of the brands and disappointed many people and I would like to apologize."

She opened up about the reasons behind buying these products, saying,

"At first, I just bought them because they were just so pretty and I received so much love from so many people. I wasn't able to wake up from that and became more absorbed in it. I am regretting it so much and I feel that the past me is so pathetic."

Song Ji-ah continued to apologize for betraying the love of her fans. The influencer has over 1.5 million subscribers on Youtube. She explained,

"I should have realized my actions when people were showing me their love. But I only concentrated on the 'Song Ji-ah' that was being displayed. I am very regretful about that and am self-reflecting. I'm sorry."

Free Zia concluded by saying that it will take her some time to self reflect, and take everyone’s criticisms and advice into consideration. She also asked people to refrain from involving her friends and family in the controversy, and to not attack them. Free Zia also stated that she would turn her channel private for now to take some time off.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber has already deleted all videos on her channel, with the exception of the apology vlog. She also deleted all images on her Instagram, other than the apology letter.

