Single’s Inferno star Song Ji-ah admits to wearing counterfeit products, apologizes on Instagram

Song Ji-ah from Single’s Inferno might have had all the contestants eating out of her hand in Hell, but in real life, people are not as besotted with the reality star.

The beauty content creator and YouTuber, who is also known as Free Zia, quickly became one of the favorites on the Netflix reality show, both for her charming demeanor and good looks. Song Ji-ah was often seen wearing high-end luxury items on the show, including clothes and accessories from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Alexander McQueen.

Not long after Single’s Inferno ended, several eagle-eyed viewers claimed that the YouTuber’s clothes and accessories were not authentic, but fake. Many posted side-by-side comparisons of Song Ji-ah’s photos and those of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who, as the global ambassador for Chanel, often sports the brand.

pannchoa @pannchoa Singles Inferno Song Jia in a controversy for wearing fake designer outfits on public broadcasts tinyurl.com/mwb826et Singles Inferno Song Jia in a controversy for wearing fake designer outfits on public broadcasts tinyurl.com/mwb826et https://t.co/dP6Nycz0Ad

The difference, according to netizens, was glaringly obvious. Several even pointed out Free Zia’s clothes in her YouTube videos, stating that they also appear to be counterfeit.

Song Ji-ah, in response to the claims, not only accepted them, but surprised many by officially apologizing.

Single’s Inferno's Song Ji-ah apologized via a handwritten letter

On January 17, the popular influencer shared a handwritten letter on Instagram, admitting to wearing fake clothes. In a moment of honesty, Song Ji-ah offered her followers an explanation, saying,

"Hello, this is Song Ji Ah. First, I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been disappointed and hurt because of me. I am going to honestly explain about the fake designer items articles that are currently becoming a controversy."

"Some of the comments currently being made about the fake designer products I wore on social media and on ‘Single's Inferno’ are true. I'm really sorry,"

The Ice Princess of Single’s Inferno also apologized to the designers of the original items.

"I apologize once again for any situation caused by the infringement of the designers' creations and ignorance of copyright."

Song Ji-ah added that she herself was an aspiring designer, and has dreams of launching her own brand.

"As a person with a dream of launching a brand, I will seriously recognize the controversy and reflect deeply. All content with exposed fakes has been deleted. I also apologize to the brands who were harmed because of me."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone, including the fans, subscribers, and brand representatives who have been hurt because of me. I will live more responsibly in the future."

The response to the influencer’s apology has been mixed. While international fans heralded her honesty and accepted her apology, Korean netizens claimed that FreeZia had brought shame to Korea, given Single’s Inferno’s international fan following.

dam 💛🖤 | emma&syee day! @lemonjikseu and she didn’t bragged about being soonsored or anything jia single’s inferno apologizing on insta for wearing fake branded clothes?? i mean it’s not that deepand she didn’t bragged about being soonsored or anything jia single’s inferno apologizing on insta for wearing fake branded clothes?? i mean it’s not that deep 😭 and she didn’t bragged about being soonsored or anything 😭

hymze⁷ @banghmze @blackpinkIVE If I see an influencer wear fake things I will be more comfortable wearing them as well @blackpinkIVE If I see an influencer wear fake things I will be more comfortable wearing them as well

socially inept blackie @kaybirth im sorry but jia apologizing for wearing fake designer clothes after being praised for being basically a luxurious, it girl has to be humbling and embarrassing. i wouldve never said SHITE im sorry but jia apologizing for wearing fake designer clothes after being praised for being basically a luxurious, it girl has to be humbling and embarrassing. i wouldve never said SHITE https://t.co/3ex0NMcwyx

Dee @mosdeedee (Was the Prada bag real or fake then? ) Knetz clocked Jia for wearing fake Chanel? Damn I know she gotta be embarrassed considering her image.(Was the Prada bag real or fake then? Knetz clocked Jia for wearing fake Chanel? Damn I know she gotta be embarrassed considering her image. 😭 (Was the Prada bag real or fake then? 👀)

"This is embarrassing because 'Single's Inferno' was broadcast worldwide and gaining global attention."

Many fans also stated that they would have respected her more had she worn clothes from lesser known brands and made them look good, rather than resorting to fake Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

"I think she would have been praised if she wore clothing from less known independent brands but made it look luxury.”

Meanwhile, Single’s Inferno’s popularity appears to be on an endless rise as the reality show is among the top 10 shows on Netflix. The dating show’s appeal lies in its deviation from Netflix’s other international dating shows, which are often hypers*xualized and appear scripted.

