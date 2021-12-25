Top 5 K-pop fashion trends of the year

Korean pop (K-pop) fashion is taking the world by storm. From different color hair dyes to fish-net stockings and love for hues of pink, both idols and K-pop aficionados keep up with the ever-changing styling trends.

Idols always inspire the world with their vibrant dressing, however they are also a source for Korean fashion. There is more than one influencer in the industry and thus it's hard to keep track of each celebrity, and yet K-fashion is becoming more and more in demand and famous.

The growth of K-pop fashion

Originating from South Korea, K-pop gained popularity in the 2000s. It has now taken over the world with its colorful and modern trends.

Its edge is mixed with the feminine as well as masculine lines, offering clothing with chic streetwear that can be worn to red carpet events, allowing you to stand out from the crowd on the streets.

2021 K-Fashion trends to follow

In case you missed out on the latest high-fashion styles this year, here is a list of the top 5 K-Pop fashion trends of 2021:

5) Maroon Lips

Makeup is ever-evolving and changing. The Korean makeup revolution is no stranger to this fact. Women are currently not sticking to the basic orange and red shapes of lipstick but are now matching their bold eye shadow with an equally bold lip shade.

4) Under-eye sparkle effect

Allowing women to get creative with glitter or jewels, this trend tweaks into the artistic side of radiating ones under eyes with sparkle or skin-friendly crystals, which can be stuck on for that extra diamond effect, making you shine bright like a diamond.

3) Pompous Sleeves

They say fashion repeats itself and this trend comes with no surprise. The puffy sleeves give a royal effect, broadening shoulders and allowing you to live that everyday romantic fairytale life as you walk down the street in shoulder ruffles.

2) Fish-net stockings

These stockings are no newcomers to the fashion industry. Allowing you to make common outfits extravagant with its criss-cross design, sometimes coming with additions like bows and beads, always adding glam to under skirts and ripped jeans.

1) Boots

Apart from keeping you warm, this footwear can be styled with any clothing apparel like jeans, trousers, skirts, dresses (basically everything). Ranging from ankle high to thigh high, these shoes are always a show-stopper.

Korean fashion doesn't end with these top 5 picks, but they surely will add much value to your closet.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

