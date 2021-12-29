'Single's Inferno' controversy explained as cast members' beauty standards sparks backlash online

South Korea's latest dating-based reality show, Single's Inferno, has been receiving a large amount of negative and positive attention from netizens due to cast members' comments and remarks. According to various media citings, these remarks allegedly display their notions and ideas of beauty.

During the first few episodes of Single's Inferno, one male cast member used terms like 'pale skin' in association with notions of purity and innocence. The comments sparked online debate amongst both international and South Korean viewers. Many international netizens took to the internet to express their thoughts on the controversial comment.

The contestant in question is Moon Se-hoon, and agreeing to his comment was another contestant, Choi Si-hun. This has led to outrage on social media within the international community.

International netizens' thoughts on 'pale skin' comment on Single's Inferno

The outrage over this comment has led to many fans being unable to continue watching Single's Inferno. According to various media reports, international netizens feel that such remarks reflect the shallow modern beauty standards conditioned amongst men and women.

a💕 @somintysofly I started watching #SinglesInferno and between these people wearing sweater vests, suits, and sneakers on the beach to the whole “I like pale skin” bs, I had to click off. They all basic and boring asf so imma stick to western reality shows and terrace house I started watching #SinglesInferno and between these people wearing sweater vests, suits, and sneakers on the beach to the whole “I like pale skin” bs, I had to click off. They all basic and boring asf so imma stick to western reality shows and terrace house

Namjoon is Mine! @MrsNamjoon94

Ideal types include: pale skin cause they look pure, cat-shaped faces 😹 & innocent, pure untainted looking eyes... What??? So I'm watching this Korean dating show on Netflix #SinglesInferno & let me tell you Maina, Koreans have the most bizzare beauty standards 🤣🤣Ideal types include: pale skin cause they look pure, cat-shaped faces 😹 & innocent, pure untainted looking eyes... What??? So I'm watching this Korean dating show on Netflix #SinglesInferno & let me tell you Maina, Koreans have the most bizzare beauty standards 🤣🤣Ideal types include: pale skin cause they look pure, cat-shaped faces 😹 & innocent, pure untainted looking eyes... What??? https://t.co/IcrpukuPNO

Angelica M @AngieDaCoolNerd I have to admit as an Afro Latina it is painfully cringy seeing these singles place such an emphasis of “light” and “pale” skin. I see colorism is alive and well around the world. #SinglesInferno I have to admit as an Afro Latina it is painfully cringy seeing these singles place such an emphasis of “light” and “pale” skin. I see colorism is alive and well around the world. #SinglesInferno https://t.co/tG4ybQADW8

One netizen makes a comparison of how preferences for pale skin are similar to Americans' preferences for women with blonde hair.

Maria @BlackWeebxo Disclaimer y’all can’t be too surprised at these dudes saying prefer pale skin it’s the equivalent to American guys saying they like blondes 💀 #SinglesInferno Disclaimer y’all can’t be too surprised at these dudes saying prefer pale skin it’s the equivalent to American guys saying they like blondes 💀 #SinglesInferno

Most netizens remain in disbelief or are surprised that women are still subjected to such remarks.

Korean netizens refute comments made by international fans about Single's Inferno

Media reports state that while international fans expressed their concern over such a comment on Single's Inferno, South Korean netizens and others took to social media to express their thoughts and views.

hope 🫂 | spoilers @tletur43



This show definitely won't sit well with people who aren't used to "asian beauty standards" cause these men keep mentioning the girls having pale skin and looking "innocent" 😬 Watching #SinglesInferno ...This show definitely won't sit well with people who aren't used to "asian beauty standards" cause these men keep mentioning the girls having pale skin and looking "innocent" 😬 Watching #SinglesInferno... This show definitely won't sit well with people who aren't used to "asian beauty standards" cause these men keep mentioning the girls having pale skin and looking "innocent" 😬

These media citings explain how many Koreans believe that international netizens have not yet fully understood the cultural denotation and connotation behind the remark. According to them, such comments are used not in terms of skin tone but to express that a person has clear and good skin.

One netizen expressed,

"For people who like tanning in overseas countries, is that racist too? If we turn this around, it sounds ridiculous."

Another netizen goes on to express,

"Aren't overseas people obsessive over skin colour more? Then they wouldn't go tanning and such. They think tanning is more healthy, and that's their beauty standard. I bet you they would take more issue if we [Koreans] say they are so obsessed with tanning."

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite being embroiled in controversy, Single's Inferno has peaked the attention of many. The show is about single men and women who are expected to stay on an island and build natural connections. While on the island, they're not allowed to share any of their personal details. Once a connection is made, they have a chance to escape the island and spend the time at 'Inferno', a five-star hotel where none of the rules of the island applies.

Edited by Atul S