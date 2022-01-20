"What reason would I have to cut ties with her?": Single's Inferno contestant Kim Hyun-joong reveals why he unfollowed Song Ji-ah 

Kim Hyun-joong and Song Ji-ah might have left Single's Inferno as fan favorites, but the duo’s interactions on Instagram after the show have left fans disheartened.

The pair’s interactions with each other, right from the start of the Netflix reality show, were cheered on by viewers. The puppy’s unwavering loyalty to the Ice Princess, despite the latter going on dates with almost all men on the island, had impressed fans The escape in the finale of Single's Inferno, as they chose each other as their mates, had left people swooning.

Not long after Single's Inferno's end, however, Song Ji-ah, who is also known as the beauty influencer Free Zia, was soon embroiled in a controversy. Several netizens accused the YouTuber of wearing counterfeit products from luxury brands including Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Song Ji-ah’s apology letter confirmed suspicions, and the influencer lost many of her Korean fans.

Amidst the scandal, several noticed that Kim Hyun-joong, who had been following Song Ji-ah previously, had recently unfollowed the YouTuber on Instagram. Several speculated that the reason was the ongoing controversy, and the model was attempting to distance himself from his Single's Inferno partner.

In light of these claims, Kim Hyun-joong has finally come out with an explanation.

Single's Inferno's Kim Hyun-joong unfollowed Song Ji-ah to discourage speculation

In an interview with news agency MK news, the fitness trainer explained why he had chosen to unfollow Song Ji-ah. Kim Hyun-joong also expressed his shock at the speculations, and claimed that they were not true at all.

He said:

"We still have good feelings toward each other and we still contact each other in between broadcasts. What reason would I have to cut ties with her? I can't share with you the details of my conversations with Ji-ah because of the broadcast contract and also other reasons. But I want to say I have no ill feelings towards her."

He stated that the reason for unfollowing Song Ji-ah was not the controversy, but something else.

"Well many people are interested in us and Ji-ah wasn't following me in the first place. So I didn't want to create various talks about this, so I just unfollowed her. There are no other reasons. To be honest, at that time, I didn't even know she was embroiled in a controversy."

"To be honest, I couldn't contact her more because of the reports. I'm actually cautious about talking about this right now but from what I experienced, Ji-ah is a really kind and bright person. She's someone who lives diligently."

Kim Hyun-joong also opened up about having a hard time dealing with people’s reactions post Single's Inferno. The editing of the reality show, according to him, depicted a different view of the event that took place. The reactions of the viewers took him by surprise.

"I did expect there to be biases and misunderstandings (due to the vast editing of the show) but there were malicious comments that crossed the line. I was having a hard time during the filming because of a dislocated shoulder and my facial expressions from the pain were interpreted differently so that was unfortunate."

"Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses so I wish everyone wouldn't hate so much. I just wish people won't judge and hate after just seeing one side of the story.”

Meanwhile, Kim Hyun-joong himself was recently accused of having taken steroids in order to maintain his well built body. The Single's Inferno star, however, vehemently denied the rumors.

