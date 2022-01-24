JTBC's Knowing Bros refuses to edit out Single's Inferno star Song Ji-ah

While several variety shows are choosing to edit out Single’s Inferno star Song Ji-ah amidst the counterfeit clothing scandal, JTBC’s Knowing Bros have decided to not take that step.

The YouTuber and beauty influencer had a boom in popularity after appearing in the Netflix's dating reality show, Single’s Inferno. Nicknamed the Ice Princess, Song Ji-ah left audiences in awe over her demeanor and looks.

However, not long after the show’s conclusion, several netizens pointed out that the luxury outfits and products worn by the star were fake. The beauty influencer, who also goes by Free Zia, soon admitted to these allegations and apologized via a handwritten letter on Instagram.

Despite the apology, the influencer received tremendous backlash, especially from Korean netizens. The Single’s Inferno contestant had appeared on several variety shows following the Netflix show’s conclusion, and had to be edited out due to popular demand. Knowing Bros, however, refused to edit the YouTuber out.

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah appeared in the January 23 epsiode of Knowing Bros along with Lee Young-ji

Song Ji-ah, aka Free Zia, was scheduled to be a guest in the Knowing Bros’ January 23 episode. While many expected to find her edited out, the show’s makers went ahead with the unedited footage.

zia쟈 @ziafltr

: Who did you wink at just now?

Jia: Oh, that camera



#SinglesInferno #SongJia #KnowingBros Jia: I'm Song Jia from the hottest inferno in the world!: Who did you wink at just now?Jia: Oh, that camera Jia: I'm Song Jia from the hottest inferno in the world! 😉 👤: Who did you wink at just now?Jia: Oh, that camera 😘😂#SinglesInferno #SongJia #KnowingBros https://t.co/BIS3qyje3C

zia쟈 @ziafltr



she's so cute 🥺

#SinglesInferno #SongJia Jia cut in Knowing Brosshe's so cute 🥺 Jia cut in Knowing Brosshe's so cute 🥺#SinglesInferno #SongJia https://t.co/CGOh1rghVM

Despite several viewers expressing their discomfort at the reality TV star being a part, the producers of Knowing Bros said,

“Without canceling the broadcast, it would have been difficult to get rid of all of Ji-ah’s screen time.”

“The controversy regarding Song Ji-ah blew up right before the broadcast, and so it was unavoidable that we had to air [her footage].”

The producers went on to say that it would have been impossible to edit out Song Ji-ah without damaging the footage of the other celebrity guest, Lee Young Ji.

“We didn’t want to edit out our footage of Lee Young Ji, who appeared together with her as a guest, or cause [Lee Young Ji] any damage.”

“Due to these kinds of reasons, we edited and aired part of our footage, and we edited out as much of Ji-ah’s footage as we could without breaking the flow of the program itself.”

Meanwhile, MBC’s The Manager announced that they would be editing the YouTuber out of all footage from their upcoming January 29 episode. The production team said,

After mutual discussion with the guest, we have decided not to air Ji-ah’s footage. The January 29 broadcast will proceed normally with other cast members.

After her apology post, Free Zia deleted over a hundred Instagram posts where she was wearing these allegedly counterfeit products.

Edited by Danyal Arabi