Single's Inferno participant Song Ji-ah to be edited out of MBC's The Manager amidst scandal

Single's Inferno star Song Ji-ah's fake luxury wear controversy continues. The MBC variety show The Manager has announced that it will edit the beauty YouTuber out of the episode she was scheduled to feature in.

Despite ending the Netflix reality show on a high, along with Kim Hyun-joong, the beauty influencer, who also goes by Free Zia, was soon embroiled in a controversy. Several netizens accused the influencer of passing off counterfeit outfits and jewelry as luxury items belonging to Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Song Ji-ah admitted to the accusations and soon shared a handwritten note on Instagram, apologizing to all her followers.

She said:

“Currently, there is controversy regarding a portion of the clothing I had worn on social media accounts and ‘Single’s Inferno.’ A part of the controversy regarding fake designer items that has been criticized is true. I am really sorry. I apologize once more for everything that has occurred due to my ignorance on the infringement of creative works and production rights. As a person with a dream of launching a brand, I recognize the issue, and I am seriously reflecting on the controversial aspects.”

The influencer also promised to avoid similar situations in the future and to delete all content on her social media accounts that exposed fake designer items. However, it appears that the scandal is far from dying down.

Single's Inferno Song Ji-ah was supposed to make an appearance on The Manager's January 29 episode

On January 18, spokespersons from JTBC’s Ask Us Anything and MBC’s The Manager announced that they would go ahead with the broadcast without changing Song Ji-ah’s footage.

On January 20, however, a representative from The Manager stated that they would no longer be airing the parts where the influencer made an appearance. Song Ji-ah was supposed to appear alongside actor Kang Ye-won, on the January 29 episode of the show.

Here is The Manager’s full statement:

"Hello. This is the production team of “The Manager.”

"After mutual discussion with the guest, we have decided not to air Song Ji A’s footage.

"The January 29 broadcast will proceed normally with other cast members.

"We will do our best to show a better side of “The Manager” to viewers who support and love the program."

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the Single’s Inferno participant deleted over a hundred images from her Instagram account, which featured these allegedly counterfeit products. The influencer is receiving immense backlash, especially from Korean netizens, for her actions.

Edited by R. Elahi