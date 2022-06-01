Why are Stranger Things fans confused about Eleven's story line?

Stranger Things season 4 premiered on May 27, 2022, releasing seven episodes from volume 1. Since then, fans have been coming up with numerous theories and plot holes on social media. The latest one involves Eleven and her ability to speak.

Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven couldn't speak at the show's beginning and was helped by various other children. But some fans noticed that in one of the flashbacks shown in season 4, Eleven is seen speaking quite fluently. Read further ahead to find out why Stranger Things fans are utterly confused about this particular aspect of Eleven's arc and the possible explanations they've come up with.

Fans are confused about Eleven speaking in Stranger Things 4 flashback

As one of the most popular shows of all time, the show is scrutinized and studied in depth by numerous fans, who've been digging up plot holes and several theories post the release of the first volume of season 4.

Eleven speaking in one of the flashbacks shown in season 4 has confused fans, leaving them to speculate on many things. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Beccy Speedie @BeccySpeedie Not a spoiler but - how come Eleven can’t talk at the start of Stranger Things but in her S4 flashbacks the other kids at the lab can? I NEED ANSWERS 🧇🧇🧇 Not a spoiler but - how come Eleven can’t talk at the start of Stranger Things but in her S4 flashbacks the other kids at the lab can? I NEED ANSWERS 🧇🧇🧇

haley’s comet 💫☄️✨ @haleymarie9195 Spoiler warning - Stranger Things plot hole: Eleven couldn’t talk when she initially escaped & met Mike & the gang. Why in season 4 is she able to speak full sentences in the flashbacks? Also the rainbow room is completely different than the scene with 8 from season 2?? Spoiler warning - Stranger Things plot hole: Eleven couldn’t talk when she initially escaped & met Mike & the gang. Why in season 4 is she able to speak full sentences in the flashbacks? Also the rainbow room is completely different than the scene with 8 from season 2??

While some fans were confused after seeing Eleven speak in one of the flashback scenes and wondered if it was a plot hole, many came up with numerous theories and speculations, dismissing it being a plot hole. Check them out:

Mark Coughlan @_MarkyJames

Like if you hear a foreign language, but then become fluent in said language you can never remember what it was like to not understand what was being said. Get it? @haleymarie9195 I personally see it as a situation in which we're watching the memory as El herself remembers it now she can speak.Like if you hear a foreign language, but then become fluent in said language you can never remember what it was like to not understand what was being said. Get it? @haleymarie9195 I personally see it as a situation in which we're watching the memory as El herself remembers it now she can speak. Like if you hear a foreign language, but then become fluent in said language you can never remember what it was like to not understand what was being said. Get it?

Maddie @maddies0520 @haleymarie9195 I saw it as current El revisiting memories. She has the cognition and speech ability present day El has, she's revisiting the memories. At first she didn't realize it was a memory and not reality. They're not flashbacks. It's current El trying to dig in her mind and remember. @haleymarie9195 I saw it as current El revisiting memories. She has the cognition and speech ability present day El has, she's revisiting the memories. At first she didn't realize it was a memory and not reality. They're not flashbacks. It's current El trying to dig in her mind and remember.

_ @coniferouscity @haleymarie9195 I’m thinking trauma and more experiments that had been done to her. This lab is in Nevada and the other lab that she escaped from was in Hawkins. He must have moved her to a different laboratory after that incident and amped up experiments to see how strong she really was?? @haleymarie9195 I’m thinking trauma and more experiments that had been done to her. This lab is in Nevada and the other lab that she escaped from was in Hawkins. He must have moved her to a different laboratory after that incident and amped up experiments to see how strong she really was??

Dave @dtpkll @haleymarie9195 Probably the trauma of what she just witnessed and did caused her to lose speech. Some kind of Aphasia. It’s not a plot hole. @haleymarie9195 Probably the trauma of what she just witnessed and did caused her to lose speech. Some kind of Aphasia. It’s not a plot hole.

Ndaizivei @Ndaizivei17 @BeccySpeedie I think it’s more about us being able to understand rather then what was actually happening in the past. Also trauma can effect speech, I mean this should be a core memory yet she doesn’t remember anything @BeccySpeedie I think it’s more about us being able to understand rather then what was actually happening in the past. Also trauma can effect speech, I mean this should be a core memory yet she doesn’t remember anything

Paul Des @mfanaobeba @haleymarie9195 I don’t think it’s a plot hole. I think it’s a literary device- her mind is telling us the story. Alternatively it’s possible she could talk properly before but after that trauma, she lost her memory and stopped speaking for however long. @haleymarie9195 I don’t think it’s a plot hole. I think it’s a literary device- her mind is telling us the story. Alternatively it’s possible she could talk properly before but after that trauma, she lost her memory and stopped speaking for however long.

⚜️Lebowski⚜️ @torfino7 @haleymarie9195 We chalked it up to the trauma that she experienced. Like a PTSD thing related to the demagorgon and her escape. She obviously understood English but was too traumatized when she escaped. Maybe even had a stroke from a strong psychic episode? 🤷🏽‍♂️ @haleymarie9195 We chalked it up to the trauma that she experienced. Like a PTSD thing related to the demagorgon and her escape. She obviously understood English but was too traumatized when she escaped. Maybe even had a stroke from a strong psychic episode? 🤷🏽‍♂️

John Bowman @JohnBow29654658 @haleymarie9195 She seems to be much younger when the massacre happens - so in the intervening time (how long?) she may have lost speech? There is a time gap the details of which are unknown. This is then time Brenner confronts her just after the massacre untile the escape... Anyway will see. @haleymarie9195 She seems to be much younger when the massacre happens - so in the intervening time (how long?) she may have lost speech? There is a time gap the details of which are unknown. This is then time Brenner confronts her just after the massacre untile the escape... Anyway will see.

Viewers are still majorly unsure whether this was a plot hole or if there's any other explanation for Eleven speaking in the flashback scene. Hopefully, they can expect some clarity on the subject as the series progresses further.

About Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1

One of the most anticipated shows in recent history, Stranger Things season 4, dropped on May 27, 2022, to high praise from viewers and critics. So far, the series has aired seven episodes from the first volume, with the remaining two episodes set to premiere on July 1, 2022, as part of Volume 2. The official synopsis for Season 4 reads:

''It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.''

Apart from numerous exciting plot twists and shocking events in the story, this season also saw a memorable cameo from iconic 80s horror star Robert Englund. Englund appeared as Robert Creel, a murderer who brutally killed his family. Creel is currently committed to the Pennhurst Mental Hospital.

Actor Robert Englund is best known for his performance in A Nightmare on Elm Street as the frightening serial killer Freddy Krueger.

You can enjoy watching the top-rated show Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 on Netflix.

