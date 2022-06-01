Why are Stranger Things fans confused about Eleven's story line?

Stranger Things season 4 premiered on May 27, 2022, releasing seven episodes from volume 1. Since then, fans have been coming up with numerous theories and plot holes on social media. The latest one involves Eleven and her ability to speak.
Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven couldn't speak at the show's beginning and was helped by various other children. But some fans noticed that in one of the flashbacks shown in season 4, Eleven is seen speaking quite fluently. Read further ahead to find out why Stranger Things fans are utterly confused about this particular aspect of Eleven's arc and the possible explanations they've come up with.
Fans are confused about Eleven speaking in Stranger Things 4 flashback
As one of the most popular shows of all time, the show is scrutinized and studied in depth by numerous fans, who've been digging up plot holes and several theories post the release of the first volume of season 4.
Eleven speaking in one of the flashbacks shown in season 4 has confused fans, leaving them to speculate on many things. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
While some fans were confused after seeing Eleven speak in one of the flashback scenes and wondered if it was a plot hole, many came up with numerous theories and speculations, dismissing it being a plot hole. Check them out:
Viewers are still majorly unsure whether this was a plot hole or if there's any other explanation for Eleven speaking in the flashback scene. Hopefully, they can expect some clarity on the subject as the series progresses further.
About Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1
One of the most anticipated shows in recent history, Stranger Things season 4, dropped on May 27, 2022, to high praise from viewers and critics. So far, the series has aired seven episodes from the first volume, with the remaining two episodes set to premiere on July 1, 2022, as part of Volume 2. The official synopsis for Season 4 reads:
''It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.''
Apart from numerous exciting plot twists and shocking events in the story, this season also saw a memorable cameo from iconic 80s horror star Robert Englund. Englund appeared as Robert Creel, a murderer who brutally killed his family. Creel is currently committed to the Pennhurst Mental Hospital.
Actor Robert Englund is best known for his performance in A Nightmare on Elm Street as the frightening serial killer Freddy Krueger.
You can enjoy watching the top-rated show Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 on Netflix.