'Giving out Freddy Krueger vibes': Fans go crazy over unforgettable Robert Englund cameo in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things season 4 continues to amaze and shock fans with its numerous plot twists and easter eggs. The show, replete with 80s pop culture references and songs, paid its most defining tribute to the era in the form of a Robert Englund cameo.

The actor, who played the iconic Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street, has a special appearance on the show, and fans can not get enough of it. Many fans highlighted the Freddy Krueger reference, explaining how the iconic villain inspired the character of Victor Creel in Stranger Things season 4.

drewblockchainz @whoknowsdrew This new Stranger Things is giving out Freddy Krueger vibes This new Stranger Things is giving out Freddy Krueger vibes 😍

Fans go berserk over the memorable Robert Englund cameo in Stranger Things season 4

Several fans took to Twitter to express their delight over the iconic 80s horror star's special appearance on the show. Take a look at some of their reactions:

tayyy 💕😋 @tay4801 y’all they really got Robert Englund the FREDDY KRUEGER to play in Stranger Things i just know season 4 is about to be crazy good!! y’all they really got Robert Englund the FREDDY KRUEGER to play in Stranger Things i just know season 4 is about to be crazy good!!

wes makes movies sometimes @wes_andre97 I really respect that this season of Stranger Things just kinda shrugged and said “y’all like Freddy Krueger right?” I really respect that this season of Stranger Things just kinda shrugged and said “y’all like Freddy Krueger right?”

Barra @ThatBmanGuy #StrangerThings having a Freddy Krueger inspired villain while also having Robert Eglund make an appearance this season was the ultimate power move. #StrangerThings having a Freddy Krueger inspired villain while also having Robert Eglund make an appearance this season was the ultimate power move.

✨ Amira Aisyah ✨ @amighamasri admittedly this season is the scariest one yet. 10/10 volume 2 is gonna be scarier huwaargh They brought freddy krueger into stranger thingsadmittedly this season is the scariest one yet. 10/10 volume 2 is gonna be scarier huwaargh They brought freddy krueger into stranger things 😭 admittedly this season is the scariest one yet. 10/10 volume 2 is gonna be scarier huwaargh

Brad And Circus @BradandCircus Anyone notice the uncanny resemblances of Victor Creel and Freddy Krueger in #StrangerThings played by actor Robert Englund?? Pretty brilliant on the part of the writers. Very well played! Anyone notice the uncanny resemblances of Victor Creel and Freddy Krueger in #StrangerThings played by actor Robert Englund?? Pretty brilliant on the part of the writers. Very well played!

Donnita S. ✨ @donnitashaw I think it’s so cool that they featured the actor that played Freddy Krueger in this season. Kinda like an homage to horror #StrangerThings4 I think it’s so cool that they featured the actor that played Freddy Krueger in this season. Kinda like an homage to horror #StrangerThings4

beast?!how dare you? @rich_white_lady Having the actor who played Freddy Krueger play Victor Creel on Stranger Things is beyond genius Having the actor who played Freddy Krueger play Victor Creel on Stranger Things is beyond genius

Yianni | STRANGER THINGS SPOILERS. @DANYSPHOENlX I'm sorry but having Robert Englund (the original Freddy Krueger) in #StrangerThings was too good of a surprise, especially when this season has a villain who is very much inspired by Freddy. I'm sorry but having Robert Englund (the original Freddy Krueger) in #StrangerThings was too good of a surprise, especially when this season has a villain who is very much inspired by Freddy. https://t.co/Zw1mmBAFia

Paige Joy @The_Paige_Life Season 4 episode 4 of Stranger Things is why they need to cast @RobertBEnglund in more projects. You wanna see a real actor, a classically trained beautiful performance, watch that episode. He’s more than just Freddy Krueger and I am so glad he’s in this Season 4 episode 4 of Stranger Things is why they need to cast @RobertBEnglund in more projects. You wanna see a real actor, a classically trained beautiful performance, watch that episode. He’s more than just Freddy Krueger and I am so glad he’s in this 🙌

Robert Englund as Victor Creel in Stranger Things Season 4

Robert Englund's role in the film was first teased in November 2020 via Stranger Things' official social media accounts.

Described as:

"a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s"

Victor Creel was committed to the Pennhurst Mental Hospital after brutally murdering his family.

Creel is first mentioned in the show when Nancy interviews Eddie's uncle following a brutal murder. Eddie's uncle believes Creel murdered his family after breaking out of the mental asylum. In the following episode, Nancy and Robin try to discover more details about Creel and learn that he initially claimed a demon murdered his wife and two children.

He believed a demon haunted his house, but since nobody believed his story, he was charged with murder, following which he took a plea deal. Nancy and Robin then concluded that the demon was probably Vecna.

Subsequently, Nancy and Robin decided to talk to Creel directly to learn more about the tragic incident. It was revealed that nightmares and hallucinations plagued the Creel family after moving to the Creel house.

One night, Vecna murders Virginia in front of other family members. Although Victor tries to escape with his children, he's trapped in a state of trance where he's taken back to the devastating memories of war. He finds his daughter dead and his son ill when he wakes up. His son later died in a hospital.

Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street

Robert Englund is widely known for playing the terrifying serial killer Freddy Krueger in the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

Krueger plays the spirit of a child killer who was burned to death by his victims' parents in Springwood. The character received widespread critical acclaim and is often regarded as one of the greatest villains in film history.

Apart from the films, Krueger has also appeared in numerous comic books, video games, and sneakers. Englund's portrayal of the character was also widely praised by fans and critics.

You can now watch Stranger Things season 4, streaming on Netflix.

