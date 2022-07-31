What time will Riverdale Season 6 Episode 22 (finale) air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more explored

Riverdale is bidding farewell this weekend with yet another season finale, and things are just getting crazier.

Based on the popular Archies Comics, the series revolves around the murder of a teenager within a seemingly innocent town where a group of teenagers tries to unravel the lurking evil. The series debuted in 2017 and was produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the season finale.

When is the finale of Riverdale Season 6 expected to air?

Episode 22, the finale of Riverdale Season 6, is all set to premiere on Sunday, July 31, on CW. The episode will be available to stream on The CW App and CW's website the day after the broadcast. It is also available to stream on Netflix.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced."

The series stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty.

The executive producers are Jon Goldwater, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Michael Grassi.

Episode 21 recap

In the previous episode of Riverdale Season 6, Chapter One Hundred and Sixteen: The Stand, tension rise as the gang gets creative in the war on Percival. Archie and Veronica attempt to negotiate with Percival to return the bodies of Tom, Alice, and Frank. Percival complies but returns headless bodies. This means Cheryl can not perform a resurrection.

Meanwhile, Toni and Fangs develop a plan to seize the heads in the Babylonium by incapacitating the Ghoulies, who have taken post. Tabitha ages Anthony up to go against Percival as his greatest weakness since they are both immortal. However, the plan fails, and they regroup.

Meanwhile, Percival summons attacks on Archie, Betty, Cheryl, and Veronica. Tabitha grows concerned over their ability to win the battle and suggests that Jughead open a portal to Rivervale as their odds might be better.

The gang relocates Pop's from the El Royale as Tabitha speeds up time and battles Percival in the parking lot of Pop's. Percival dominates everyone but Jughead, who is seen sitting in the window. He walks through the door, entering a portal to Rivervale. Jughead then meets Percival in his mind and incapacitates his body so that the Rivervale counterparts in the gang can stab him.

Tabitha delivers him to Mr. Cypher, and Percival curses the town. After resurrecting Alice, Tom, and Frank, Cheryl and Heather call in a meeting to let everyone know that Bailey's Comet is heading straight to Riverdale due to Percival's curse.

The episode is directed by Cierra Glaudé alongside Danielle Iman and Evan Kyle as writers.

Check out the trailer for the finale

The preview for the upcoming episode of Riverdale Season 6, titled Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet, was released earlier this week and featured the aftermath of taking down Percival.

The newest coven of witches come to terms with their powers but have to make a devastating call. On the other hand, a resolution between Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead occurs as they realize they need to be apart.

The season finale can be expected to wrap us up with everything viewers have seen over the past few weeks, especially with the Percival arc. The episode is directed by Gabriel Correa alongside Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Aaron Allen as writers.

Catch the season finale of Riverdale on CW on Sunday, July 3. It will be available to stream on The CW App, CW's website, and Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far