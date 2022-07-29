A Splash of Love full cast list: Rhiannon Fish, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and others star in Hallmark romance

Hallmark is all set to drop another rom-com this weekend. The love story in A Splash of Love can be attributed to the leads' shared fascination with whales.

Directed by Heather Hawthorn-Doyle and written by Juliana Wimbles, A Splash of Love revolves around Chloe, who is halfway through her PhD in marine mammalogy at Miami’s top university. She is considering applying for a highly sought-after scholarship that would fund the last two years of her doctorate.

Her mentor encourages her to go beyond their local waters and convinces her to study the whales in the Pacific Northwest which will help her gain more experience. During her trip, Chloe meets a whale-watching tour guide named Ben, and the two soon find themselves bonding deeply.

Benjamin Hollingsworth states about the movie:

"I think it’s a perfect summer movie. It’s about embracing nature and finding love in simple places. It’s a simple love story about two people connecting over a certain passion."

A Splash of Love: Trailer, synopsis, and cast

Hallmark's A Splash of Love is set to premiere on Saturday, July 30, at 8 PM ET/PT. A preview of the film, featuring Rhiannon Fish and Benjamin Hollingsworth as the leads, dropped last week. The film is produced by Navid Soofi, with Timothy O. Johnson and Juliana Wimbles as executive producers.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A PhD student expands her studies to include the whales of the Pacific Northwest. There she meets a whale watching tour guide and they soon find themselves bonding over more than just Orcas."

Here's a look at the cast of the Hallmark film.

Rhiannon Fish as Chloe

Canadian-Australian actress Rhiannon Fish is best known for her work in Remembering Love, For the Love of Chocolate, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made, Vanessa, Occupation, The 100, Home & Away, and Neighbours, among other projects.

She will be portraying Chloe in Hallmark's film A Splash of Love.

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Ben

Benjamin Hollingsworth is a Canadian actor who has notably appeared in Degrassi, Heartland, The Joneses, Virgin River, The Beautiful Life, Suits, The Tomorrow People, Cult, Backstrom, Code Black and Once Upon a Time, among other projects.

He will be seen playing Ben in the upcoming Hallmark film. Benjamin commented on his role saying:

"It was actually pretty fun to do this movie. I’ve always loved whales, especially orca whales."

Brad Abramenko as Adrian

Canadian-Irish actor Brad Abramenko has been seen in Peacemaker, Batwoman, Unholy Night, and The Flash, among other projects.

He will star as Adrian in Hallmark's A Splash of Love.

Kamantha Naidoo as Shannon

Kamantha Naidoo is a Canadian-Australian actress who is best known for her work in iZombie, Residents of Arcadia, Cupids on Beacon Street, and My Cornerstone, among other projects.

She will play the role of Shannon in the upcoming Hallmark film.

Other cast members of the film include Sean Yves Lessard as Markus, Laura Soltis as Mary, Juliana Wimbles as Shawn, and Madeleine Kelders as Dr. Andrea Ware.

Watch A Splash of Love on Hallmark channel on Saturday, July 30.

