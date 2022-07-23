Christmas in Toyland full cast list: Vanessa Lengies, Jesse Hutch, and others star in Hallmark film

Hallmark is all set to add a brand new film to their list of Christmas films this year with Christmas in Toyland.

The film is directed by Bill Corcoran and written by Courtney McAllister and Kate Pragnell. It revolves around Charlie, who works at a large toy store chain planning to close all its stores and go online.

Charlie is set to go on a mission to investigate why one of the stores is succeeding when other locations are struggling, as this problem might just save hundreds of jobs and keep the magic of the toy store experience alive.

She then meets Grant, the store manager, and learns that the store is thriving due to the welcoming atmosphere created by Grant. This has made the store a popular destination for the whole community. At first, the two do not see eye to eye, but they eventually bond over a shared goal of keeping the store open.

Christmas in Toyland: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Hallmark's Christmas in Toyland is set to premiere on Saturday, July 23 at 8 PM ET/PT. It airs again on Sunday, July 24 at 6 PM ET, Thursday, July 28 at 8 PM ET, and Sunday, July 31 at 12 PM ET. The film is the third of Hallmark's all-new Christmas in July movies for 2022.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A toy store data analyst attempts to keep the in-store experience alive and save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas."

The film is executively produced by Bill Marks, Justin Rebelo, and Sally Karam, alongside Jesse Ikeman and Christopher Giroux as producers.

Here's a look at the cast of Hallmark's Christmas in Toyland.

Vanessa Lengies as Charlie

Canadian actress Vanessa Lengies is best known for her work in American Dreams, Glee, Caillou, Stick It, The Perfect Man, Waiting..., Turner & Hooch, Heart of the Holidays, A Date by Christmas Eve, and several other films.

She will be seen starring as Charlie in Hallmark's upcoming film Christmas in Toyland.

Jesse Hutch as Grant

Jesse Hutch is a Canadian actor best known for his work in American Dreams, Termination Point, Arrow, Batwoman, About a Girl, Dark Angel, Smallville, True Justice, Let It Snow, Taken, and several other projects.

He will be seen portraying the role of Grant in the Hallmark film.

Lara Amersey as Stephanie

Canadian actress Lara Amersey is best known for her work in Life with Derek, Overruled, Monster Warriors, Warehouse 13, Flashpoint, Radio Free Roscoe, Land of the Dead, Private Eyes, and several other projects.

She will be seen starring as Stephanie in Hallmark's upcoming film Christmas in Toyland.

Elena V. Wolfe as Izzy

Elena V. Wolfe is a Canadian actress best known for her work in Star Falls, Defiance, and The Firm. Earlier, she was a Ford model and had a short run as a professional tennis player. She also holds a law degree.

She will be seen portraying the role of Izzy in the Hallmark film.

Other cast members of the film include Jane Moffat as Gertrude, Benjamin Sutherland as David, Emily Watt as Emma, Tavaree Daniel-Simms as Ryan, Imali Perera as Marta, Elva Mai Hoover as Mrs. Embalmo along with Mitzi Andrews and Beatrice Schneider.

Catch Christmas in Toyland on Hallmark on Saturday, July 23.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far