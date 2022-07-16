What time will Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Murder air on Lifetime? Release date and more explored

Keeping Up With The Joneses: The Wrong Murder will be the latest addition to the thriller movie series being aired by Lifetime Network (LMN) every Friday in July.

Produced by Hybrid, the upcoming film in the series will revolve around Pam, who isn't sure about the proper way to handle her daughter Eve. Robin, on the other hand, will meet with a duplicitous boat owner. Finally, the biggest shock will come in the form of Webb still being alive.

Lifetime's Keeping Up With The Joneses: The Wrong Murder is all set to premiere on Friday, June 15, 2022, at 8 PM ET on LMN.

Everything you need to know about Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Murder before it airs

Keeping Up With The Joneses: The Wrong Murder will feature most of the leads from the first episode. It is set to star Vivica A Fox, Ted McGinley, Ciarra Carter, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Arie Thompson, Kandi Burruss, Michael Paré, Marcos James, and Shellie Sterling.

The synopsis of the upcoming film reads:

"Nobody, least of all Pam, is sure about the proper way to handle her long lost daughter Eve, so they ask Sheldon for his counsel. Robin meets with Cam Forest, a duplicitous boat owner who may have witnessed what really happened to Webb in the marina."

It continues:

"Meanwhile, the more that Eve is brought into the fold, the more it rankles Tara, who doesn’t believe Eve is who she says she is. But all of this pales in comparison to the biggest shock of all: Webb is alive! And whatever he wants, it can’t be good for the family."

LMN aired the first episode of Keeping Up With the Joneses Season 2 on Friday, July 8. Vivica A. Fox is playing the lead role as the matriarch of a wealthy family who is doing everything she can to protect the family business along with her four stepdaughters.

The lineup of the movie series is as follows: Keeping Up with the Joneses: The Wrong Nemesis, Keeping Up with the Joneses: The Wrong Murder, Keeping Up with the Joneses: The Wrong Marriage, and Keeping Up with the Joneses: The Wrong Inside Man.

Check out the trailer for the film

The trailer for the film was released earlier this week, featuring the Joneses. In an interview with ET last week, lead actress Vivica A. Fox stated that the films were a way to bring back the days of Dynasty with amped-up drama and incredible fashion. She stated:

"I enjoy this, to be honest with you, because I know right now, there's all the rage with the reality TV catfight type of thing. That doesn't work for me, but if you want me to act with the claws coming out, it's on."

According to her, Keeping Up with the Joneses is about girl power. She serves as an executive producer along with the other five women in the lead. Kandi Burruss is the narrator of the movie series. The first season of the series premiered in 2021 and received positive reviews from viewers.

Catch Keeping Up With The Joneses: The Wrong Murder and other films in the event series every Friday on LMN.

