Happily Never After cast list: Alexis Allotta, Erinn Fredin and others star in Lifetime thriller

A thriller about weddings, murders and love triangles, Lifetime's Happily Never After will surely become your weekend must-watch.

Directed by Sarah Cayce and written by Max McGuire, the thriller revolves around a couple who win a contest that is set to cover their wedding expenses. The two got a famous wedding planner on board and that's when things got complicated as this wedding planner had nothing but sinister activities on her mind.

Happily Never After: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Lifetime's Happily Never After is all set to premiere on Friday, June 10 at 8.00 PM ET/PT on LMN. The trailer for the film premiered earlier this year on YouTube and was released on Lifetime Movies.

The synopsis for the thriller reads:

"Newly engaged Laura enters an all-expenses paid dream wedding contest in a popular bridal magazine. To Laura’s surprise, she wins! But little does she know that their assigned wedding planner, Faith, has a sordid past with her fiance, Pete, and their win was no coincidence. As Laura and Pete plan their dream wedding, Faith tries to rekindle a romance with the groom. But when her attempts fall flat, Faith resorts to violence, convinced she and Pete are truly meant to be–and if she can’t have him, nobody will."

The film is produced by Sarah Sharp and cinematographer Robert Patrick Stern along with Andy-John as associate producer. Dawn Fletcher Collins and Georgia Malone also serve as associate producers, with Brett Hays as co-producer. Meanwhile, Kevin McGrail is on deck as executive producer, with Audrey Mesler as co-executive producer.

Let's take a look at the cast of Happily Never After.

Alexis Allotta as Faith

American actress Alexis Allotta is best known for Liberal Arts and AT&Tea. She was born in Florida and was brought up in a Jewish-Italian home. Allota is represented by Big Mouth Talent.

She will be seen portraying the role of Faith in Lifetime's upcoming thriller, which will also be her feature film debut.

Erinn Fredin as Laura

Erinn Fredin is a Swedish-American actress and singer best known for Untitled Julie Durk/Freeform Project and The Queue. As a singer, she has performed in London, Greece, Sweden, France, Germany, and the United States.

She will be seen portraying the role of Laura in Happily Never After.

Matt Bowdren as Jordan

American actor Matt Bowdren is best known for Disposal and Panopto. As a theater artist, he has performed in over 30 productions including Hamlet, Waiting for Godot, The Crucible, Uncle Vanya, As I Lay Dying, The Bridge of San Luis Rey, and Tales of the Jazz Age.

He will be seen portraying the role of Jordan in Lifetime's upcoming thriller.

Deveon Bromby as Sarah

Deveon Bromby is an American actress best known for her work in Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire and Christmas with Felicity. She will be seen portraying the role of Sarah in Happily Never After.

Other cast members of the film include Nicholas Bernardi as Steven, Rich Holton as Pete, Lynne Baker as Wendy, Franchesca Fojas as Antonia, Geneva Malone as Venue Secretary, Emilie Modaff as Baker and Bradford Foote as uncredited Wedding Guest.

Lifetime is known to have mastered the art of guilty pleasures due to its combination of familiar stars, real-life storylines, and sometimes cheesy banter along with the thriller factor in it.

Catch Happily Never After on Lifetime this Friday, June 10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far