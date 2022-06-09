What time will Lovely Little Farm air on Apple TV +? Details explored

Apple TV+ is all set to give its young viewers another series this week, Lovely Little Farm. This adds to its aim to help children and their interactions between kids, animals and new technologies.

Created by BAFTA Award winners Maddy Darrall, Billy Macqueen, and Catherine Williams it is directed by Jack Jameson. The series follows sisters Jilly and Jacky as they help nurture all the animals on their farm. The two will share adventures together while learning about how to be a young farmer and to love animals like children.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming Apple TV+ series.

When is Lovely Little Farm expected to air?

Apple TV+'s Lovely Little Farm is all set to premiere on Friday, June 10 at 3:00 AM ET. The upcoming live-action/animated hybrid series for the entire family is a part of Apple TV's growing catalog dedicated solely to children.

The synopsis for the family series reads:

"'Lovely Little Farm' follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters an adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life."

Lovely Little Farm stars Levi Howden and Kassidi Roberts with Shirley Henderson as Quackety Duck Duck, Dominique Moore as Pickle Pony, Joel Fry as Al Alpaca and Canan Yildiz-Husbands as Bif & Bop. Executive producers include Maddy Darrall, Billy Macqueen, and head writer Tony Cooke.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series

The official trailer for Lovely Little Farm dropped earlier last month and introduced viewers to the two animal-loving sisters, Jill and Jacky. They live on a farm with their parents and as their family grows with a new sibling on its way, the two are forced to share the same bedroom.

Rather than argue about the change, Jill and Jacky enjoy the opportunity to grow closer to each other. They even help farm animals feel comfortable in their home.

The show stars several real and computer-generated animals on the farm. The clip also teased about the sisters learning how to take care of real animals properly. These computer-generated animals can talk, like the cute little duckling, Quackety Duck Duck.

The trio behind the series have previously collaborated on hit series like Teletubbies, Topsy & Tim, and Waffle the Wonder Dog. Another helping hand in the development of the series has been Dr. Gail Melson, a leader in the field of human-animal interaction. Dr. Melson is also a former Professor Emerita in the Department of Human Development & Family Studies at Purdue University.

She is also an executive producer on the show and has helped with her research and understanding of children’s relationships with animals, nature, and emerging technologies.

Other shows in Apple TV's lineup include El Deafo, Pinecone and the Pony, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Harriet the Spy, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Get Rolling with Otis, Puppy Place, Ghostwriter, Helpsters, Wolfwalkers, Stillwater, Snoopy in Space, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, For Auld Lang Syne and Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.

You can stream Lovely Little Farm on Apple TV+ from Friday, June 10.

