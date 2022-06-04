Emily in Paris Season 3: Everything we know so far

Internet's favorite Emily in Paris is slated to be back for Season 3. Created by Darren Star, the series revolves around Emily, portrayed by Lily Collins, who moves to France to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm, Savoir.

She struggles to succeed at her workplace while also searching for love. Along the way, she works with a cultural clash between her American upbringing and the French way of things.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of Emily in Paris.

When is Emily in Paris Season 3 expected to premiere?

In January 2022, Netflix announced that Emily in Paris had been renewed for a third and fourth season. However, there has been no official statement regarding the upcoming season's release. During April's PaleyFest LA 2022 panel, Darren Star confirmed that season 3 would begin filming in June.

Story continues below ad

At the New York Academy of Arts Tribeca Ball in April, William Abadie, who portrays Antoine Lambert, told US Weekly about Season 3. He shared,

"We’re currently in pre-production, and I believe we’ll be in Paris in early June. With the arrival of Alfie and London, I’m thinking we’ll spend some time over there."

According to reports, Season 3 of Emily in Paris is expected to be released in late 2022 or early 2023. Lily Collins recently shared a photo alongside her co-star Ashley Park, confirming that the cast and crew have returned to France to begin filming the show's third season.

Story continues below ad

The series' first season was nominated for Best Comedy Series in 2021, along with a Prime Time Emmy Award nomination. Season 2 of Emily in Paris had more chaos, love, and drama, along with Emily stepping up her fashion game.

What happened in the Season 2 finale of Emily in Paris?

In the Season 2 finale of Emily in Paris, Emily met with Sylvie and her ex-colleagues for lunch to learn that Sylvie's husband had bought her shares for the club, and they were starting a new firm with that money. However, some of their previous clients, including Gregory Dupree, had asked to be represented by Emily as a condition for signing with the new firm. This gave Emily the push to stay back in Paris.

Story continues below ad

Later, Emily met up with Mindy and explained her indecisiveness with her situation. She accidentally confessed her love for Gabriel and wondered if Alfie seemed like a better and easier person to be with. However, Mindy asked Emily to express her feelings to Gabriel before too late.

A confident Emily then headed over to Gabriel's apartment to share the news but found Camille in his apartment. She was seen unpacking her things, hinting that the two had gotten back together and would be living together. This meant that Camille had broken the pact between her and Emily. The episode ended with Emily calling Sylvie to share her decision, which was not revealed.

What to expect from Season 3?

Story continues below ad

Since the previous season left viewers with a cliffhanger, there are several burning questions and endless possibilities for the upcoming one. Emily in Paris creator and co-executive producer Darren Star dropped hints about season 3 at the PaleyFest LA 2022. He revealed that the season would take the characters outside of Paris, exploring other areas of France and possibly London, which is yet to be confirmed.

As per Variety, Star stated:

"We’re always thinking about how we can show Paris. It’s not hard to make Paris look amazing, because it is, from wherever you look or wherever you point the camera. We will always want the story to drive locations. but we have some some really beautiful locations lined up for season three in France, not just in Paris."

Fans of the show can also expect the return of the main cast consisting of Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and Lucien Laviscount. He was promoted from a recurring character to a series regular. Other key members like Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery are also expected to return, except Emily's boss Madeline, Kate Walsh, as she was about to give birth at the end of Season 2.

Story continues below ad

Season 3 of Emily in Paris will be a season of decisions for Emily after she was left at a crossroads. She may or may not take up Sylvie's job offer, and she may or may not return to Chicago after learning about Gabriel and Camille. There is also a good chance that she may start afresh in Paris.

As for Emily and Alfie, the two may stay together. At the end of Season 2 of Emily in Paris, Alfie shared his unrequited feelings for Emily, but she was caught in a love triangle. Since Laviscount has been promoted to a series regular, fans can expect to see him even if it complicates Emily's love life.

Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming season of Emily in Paris. Season 1 and 2 of the series are available to stream on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far