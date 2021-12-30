Who is Lucas Bravo? All about the 'Emily in Paris' star as he claims being famous is the 'worst thing that can happen'

Lucas Bravo, who plays chef Gabriel in the Netflix original Emily in Paris, is reportedly not quite okay with the idea of being famous and "objectified overnight."

The 33-year-old actor, who believes he landed a role on the hit Netflix show because of his appearance, said in an interview with The Times:

“You can’t be aesthetically beautiful, and be smart or have depth. I kept getting roles like the dumb gym teacher. It's hard to break that image. I'm not complaining, of course, but it's a reality...I'm, like, this objectified overnight thing."

Everything about Lucas Bravo and his recent interview

Lucas Bravo was born in France, on March 26, 1988. The former model started his acting career in 2013. He has spent a long time in the US and traveling around the world for his work. The actor, who speaks fluent English and French, has appeared in many French TV series and movies, including Plus belle la vie, T.O.C. and Smart Ass (La crème de la crème). He has also been a part of a variety of high profile ad campaigns.

Like his character in Emily in Paris, Bravo also has the experience of working as a sous-chef at a restaurant. He even made the omelettes that his character, Gabriel, made for Emily in the series. The reported net worth of the 6'1" (186cm) tall actor is somewhere between $100K and $1 million. Lucas Bravo, who once sparked dating rumors with the Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista, appears to be single, as he has not revealed anything that says otherwise.

According to his latest interview with The Times, Lucas Bravo has his own reasons for not liking the idea of being famous, as he explained:

"I think being famous is the worst thing that can happen to you. It's just smoke. It doesn't mean anything."

Bravo, who thought he was "going in the right direction," is not very happy with his status as a "heartthrob."

"I've been working for this for ten years...feeling like you're going in the right direction...Then I was just like a heartthrob overnight."

He vented to The Times, demonstrating how being a "heartthrob" has made him self-conscious.

"It made me very self-aware. Because when you think about that word and the people it encapsulates, you see always a healthy, good-looking, ripped person – and I'm not that."

The model-turned-actor thinks his looks would come in the way of him landing complex roles, as he said:

"I don't want to be perfect, I've been working against that. In France, they don't want good-looking. They want broken faces."

Also Read Article Continues below

Lucas Bravo is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming films, i.e. Dean Craig’s The Honeymoon and Anthony Fabian’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Edited by Danyal Arabi