Who will replace Todd Williams as Lola's husband Robin in All Rise Season 3? Cast list explored

Television's most incredible legal drama, All Rise, is all set to return this week with a brand new season and fresh faces.

Created by Greg Spottiswood, the series revolves around the personal lives of judges, prosecutors and public defenders in a Los Angeles courthouse. It follows newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael who is willing to push boundaries and challenge the expectations of what a judge can be.

All Rise Season 3: Trailer, synopsis, and ensemble cast

Season 3 of All Rise is all set to premiere on Tuesday, June 7 at 8.00 PM ET/7PM CT. The upcoming season will pick up six months after the conclusion of Season 2. The trailer for the upcoming season released last month and featured Christian Keyes as the new Robin after Todd Williams.

The synopsis for Season 3 reads:

"The night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice."

The series is available to watch on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) after getting cancelled by CBS last September. The new season will have 20 episodes in total, each premiering weekly on the network.

Let's take a look at the new as well as the returning cast of the legal drama's upcoming season.

Christian Keyes as Robin

American actor and model Christian Keyes is best known for The Perfect Man, Dysfunctional Friends, The Good Life, The Man in 3B, Love by the 10th Date, We Are Family, What's Done in the Dark, Supernatural, The Boys, Saints & Sinners Judgment Day and several other projects.

Keyes will be replacing Todd Williams as Robin Taylor in the upcoming season of All Rise. His character is Lola's husband, who works for the FBI.

Roger Guenveur Smith as Judge Marshall Thomas

Roger Guenveur Smith is an American actor, director, and writer. He is best known for his collaborations with Spike Lee and his works include Malcolm X, Poetic Justice, A Huey P. Newton Story, All About the Benjamins, American Gangster, Abduction, The Birth of a Nation, The Other Side and several other projects.

He will be joining the cast of OWN's upcoming season of All Rise as Judge Marshall Thomas.

Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael

American film and television actress Simone Missick is best known for Luke Cage, The Defenders, Iron Fist, Jinn, Douglass U, Altered Carbon and several other projects.

Missick will be seen returning for the upcoming season of All Rise. She portrays the role of Judge Lola Carmichael, an idealistic former prosecutor and newly appointed Judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court. She is married to FBI Agent Robin Taylor.

Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan

Wilson Bethel is an American actor and producer best known for Hart of Dixie, The Young and the Restless, Daredevil, Stupid Hype, Cold Turkey, Not Today, The O.C., Whose Line Is It Anyway?, American Koko, How to Get Away with Murder, Criminal Minds and several other projects.

Bethel will be seen returning as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, a member of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and best friend of Lola Carmichael in the upcoming season of All Rise.

Other returning cast members of Season 3 include Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, Marg Helgenberger, Samantha Marie Ware and Paul McCrane.

Catch the brand new season of All Rise on OWN from Tuesday, June 7. Previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.

