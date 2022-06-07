What time will Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey air on Netflix? True-crime documentary to explore Warren Jeffs' story

A brand new true-crime, Netflix's Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, is ready with binge-worthy content, which is what viewers needed this week.

Directed by Rachel Dretzin and Grace McNally, the docuseries will revolve around interviews with survivors and former wives of Warren Jeffs, including one woman who wed him at age 14.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey will analyze the radical arm of the Mormon Church of the Latter-Day Saints, with Jeffs in the middle of an abusive polygamist child-marrying branch.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming true crime docuseries.

When is Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey expected to air?

Netflix's Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is all set to premiere on Wednesday, June 8 at 3.00 AM ET. The four-part docuseries will revolve around the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs.

It will feature harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous men and women who were able to escape, along with never-before-seen archival footage.

The synopsis for the documentary reads:

"In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs."

It further reads:

"The four-part documentary series features never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unraveling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs’ rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America."

Each episode of the docuseries has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes. The strange case seems similar to Our Father, although Warren Jeffs was not a fertility doctor. But the similarity here is that both wanted to create as many children as possible, all for religious means.

Check out the trailer for the documentary

The official trailer for Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey dropped last month and featured the story of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs and how he rose to power as part of the FLDS. He had 78 wives, 24 of whom were underage. He controlled the multi-million dollar church through a lifetime of conditioning and fear.

The series will also feature horrific evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse that police and law enforcement agents uncovered more than a decade ago at the earnings of Zion Ranch in West Texas. This very investigation resulted in more than 400 children being taken into custody.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is set to explore how these women were forced into marriage and pregnancy as they believed that more children would lead them higher in heaven.

The series will explore the oppressive criminal cult that was formed under Jeffs' rule and how the extraordinary bravery of some saved their lives.

The true crime docuseries is produced by Grace McNally along with Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Miura Kite, Zachary Herrmann, Rachel Dretzin and Alison Dammann as executive producers.

Stream Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey on Netflix from Wednesday, June 8.

