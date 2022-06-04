Here Kills the Bride cast list: Ashlee Füss, Erin Pineda, and others star in Lifetime movie

Lifetime is back with another thrilling film this weekend for its viewers with Here Kills the Bride.

Directed by Michael Feifer and written by Michael Perronne, the film follows a young woman, Jasmine, who's worried about her brother, Carlos, after she learns that he is a week away from getting married to a girl he met at a strip club.

She started investigating and got pulled into a whirlwind of events that put her own life at risk. As for the bride-to-be Grace, she will eliminate anyone who threatens her happiness.

Here Kills the Bride: Synopsis and ensemble cast

Lifetime's thriller Here Kills the Bride will premiere on Friday, June 3, at 8.00 PM ET/PT. The trailer for the film was released on Lifetime movies last night.

The film revolves around a young woman who is convinced that something is wrong with her brother's new fiancée. What she does not know is that the bride has a destructive past and is not afraid of eliminating anyone trying to stop her from doing what she wants.

The synopsis of Here Kills the Bride reads:

"Jasmine is shocked to find out that her brother, Carlos, is getting married in a week to Grace, a girl he just met in a strip club, something he would never do. Determined to find out the real reasons behind the marriage, Jessica gets pulled into a whirlwind of events, putting her own life at risk. Is Carlos in trouble? Or is Grace a victim?"

The film is executively produced by Tom Berry and Pierre David, along with Michael Feifer and Dave Hickey as producers, and Hank Baumert as the cinematographer.

Let's take a look at the stars of the film.

Ashlee Füss as Grace

American actress Ashlee Füss is best known for her work in 2 Broke Girls, American Crime Story, The Fosters, Criminal Minds, The Goldbergs, The Mick, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Chasing Life, NCIS, Major Crimes, CSI, Rizzoli and Isles, The Middle, The New Normal, Station 19, Swedish Dicks, Disney's Lab Rats, Liv and Maddie, K.C. Undercover and Grey's Anatomy.

She will be seen portraying Grace in Lifetime's Here Kills the Bride.

Erin Pineda as Jasmine

Erin Pineda is an American actress, writer, and producer best known for American Princess and Grace, Bizaardvark, Sex Scientists and Frankie.

She will be playing the role of Jasmine in the upcoming Lifetime thriller.

Fernando Belo as Carlos

Actor, producer and director Fernando Belo has worked in theater, film and television. He is the creator and executive producer of 163 Films, an international production business that focuses on short movies and series. He is best known for his work in Euphoria, Parts of Me, RED and Boogie Oogie. His future projects include As Love Goes.

He will be seen portraying Carlos in Lifetime's Here Kills the Bride.

Bertila Damas as Brenda

Bertila Damas is an American television, film and theater actress. She is best known for Nothing but Trouble, Mi Vida Loca, Fires Within, The John Larroquette Show, King of the Hill, NYPD Blue, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Angelica, mi vida and Grimm.

Her Broadway works include Romeo and Juliet, Yerma, Electricidad and Fabiola. She has served on the SAG board of directors (2010–2012) and is on the SAG-AFTRA board (2012–2015). She is also a Garland Award recipient.

Damas will be seen portraying the role of Brenda in the upcoming Lifetime thriller.

Other cast members of the film include Emiliano Díez, Aaron Goldenberg, Michelle Pokopac, Clark Sarullo, Shakirah DeMesier, Caia Coley, Anisa Nyell Johnson, Randal Gonzalez, Jennifer Christa Palmer, Jordan Patrick, Angelo Reyes, Nick Hagelin, Darrell Snedeger, Heather Lannan, Travis James, and Roblyn Allicia.

Catch Here Kills the Bride on Lifetime this Friday, June 3.

