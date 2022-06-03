Netflix's Surviving Summer Season 1 cast list: Sky Katz, Kai Lewins and others star in Australian series

Netflix is all set to bring a refreshing new series, Surviving Summer, which is all about surfing and teen drama.

The series is directed by Ben Chessel, Sian Davis and Charlotte George, and executively produced by Joanna Werner and Stuart Menzies. It revolves around a rebellious teen from Brooklyn who is forced to move to Australia with a family friend. Despite her efforts to run and hate the place, she ends up falling in love with the town, its people and the surfing.

Surviving Summer Season 1: Trailer, synopsis and ensemble cast

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer's inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake."

The official trailer for Surviving Summer dropped earlier last month and featured Summer Torres' journey from a rebel to adjusting to a new family and falling in love with her new life. The series is a co-production between Netflix, Werner Film Productions and the German public-service television broadcaster, ZDF Enterprises.

Here's a look at the young cast of the upcoming Netflix series.

Sky Katz as Summer Torres

American actress and singer Sky Katz is best known for Raven's Home and America's Got Talent and songs like Party with Me and Like This. She is also the National Ambassador for Sunrise Association.

Katz will be portraying Summer Torres in Netflix's Surviving Summer. Her character is a rebellious teenager from Brooklyn who is sent to live with a family in Victoria, Australia.

Kai Lewins as Ari Gibson

Kai Lewins is an Australian actor best known for Wild Boys, Carlotta and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. He will be portraying Ari Gibson in Netflix's upcoming Aussie series.

Savannah La Rain as Bodhi Mercer

Australian actress, model, and dancer Savannah La Rain is best known for Bosch & Rockit, Here There Be Monsters, Mako Secret Island, Nickelodeon 2017 Slime Cup, Totally Wild along many short films, TVC's music videos and feature films. She has also received five International Awards for Best Performance for her role in 2018 in Here There Be Monsters.

La Rain will be seen portraying Bodhi Mercer in Netflix's Surviving Summer.

Joao Marinho as Marlon Sousa

Joao Marinho is an Australian actor making his debut in Netflix's Aussie teen drama as Marlon Sousa.

Other leading cast members include Lilliana Bowrey as Poppy Tetanui, Dustin Clare as Thommo, Chris Alosio as Manu, Asmara Feik as Honey, Natalia Bond as Freya, Mitchell Hardaker as Griff Temple, Cantona Stewart as Prawnie Tetanui, Tatiana Hotere as Luciana Sousa and Ilai Swindells as Nico.

Additional cast includes Danielle Horvat, Kate Beahan, Jackson Gallagher, Sheena Reyes and Richie Fitzgerald.

The series was created by Emmy nominated producer Joanna Werner along with Josh Mapleston. It was filmed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia through March 2021 to May 2021. It will definitely gain a lot of tween and teen viewers due to its sunny setting and inter-continental relationship drama.

Catch Surviving Summer streaming on Netflix from Friday, June 3.

