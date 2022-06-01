What time will Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 finale air on AMC and AMC +? Details explored

It's time to bid farewell to another season of Fear the Walking Dead this week, with the finale airing on Sunday, June 5, at 9 PM ET on AMC.

The series is written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian B. Goldberg, and is a companion series to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. This season followed Morgan's group as they scattered across Texas in order to survive the nuclear fallout brought about by Teddy and his followers. Meanwhile, Morgan Jones and Victor Strand had a clash over their philosophies.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming finale of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

When is the Season 7 finale of Fear The Walking Dead expected to air?

The Season 7 finale of Fear The Walking Dead, which happens to be the final episode of Season 7B, is all set to air on Sunday, June 5, at 9 PM ET on AMC. This episode will be followed by the first episode of Talking Dead.

The official synopsis for the finale, titled Gone, reads:

"Morgan finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for."

The episode is written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and is directed by Sharat Raju. It will mark Madison’s return and the big question to explore is whether she is ally or an enemy for Morgan.

The Season 7 finale already premiered on AMC+ on Sunday, May 29. It is also available to stream on Prime Video.

Episode 15 recap

In the previous episode of Fear the Walking Dead titled Amina, Alicia hung out with a mysterious little girl who she thought had helped her earlier. This girl wanted to save her friend, revealed to be Victor, from Strand’s burning Tower and the radioactive walkers. The kid was none other than Alicia’s hallucinations of a younger version of herself.

On the other hand, Daniel, Luciana, Dwight, Sherry & Co. decided to sail towards less dangerous shores, and Alicia put Strand in a raft as well. The big question that remained here was everyone's reason for agreeing to let the murderous villain tag along with them. Later, Alicia collapsed and woke up cured from the zombie fever and told her mini-version that she felt more like herself than she had in a long time.

More about the upcoming finale

The promo for the Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 finale dropped last week and featured Morgan making it to the shore only to be attacked by new enemies wearing burlap sacks. Madison came to Baby Mo's rescue while carrying a head-smashing hammer and a breathing apparatus.

Kim Dickens is said to guest star as Madison Clark in the season finale before returning as a series regular in Season 8. Lennie James, who portrays Morgan Jones, talked about her return to Fear the Walking Dead in an exclusive interview with ComicBook:

"My reaction [to] hearing that it was official that she was back was just excitement. My next question was, 'Am I in any scenes with her? Am I in the episode when she comes back, how was she coming [back]? It was all the questions that very selfishly were just about whether or not I got to work with Kim. That was all I was really interested in, really, because that's what I felt I'd missed out on [in Season 4]. And that's what I wanted to tick off on my bucket list."

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premiered last year in October, starring Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine and Rubén Blades.

Catch the season finale of Fear the Walking Dead on Sunday, June 5 on AMC.

