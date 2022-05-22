What time will NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale air on CBS? Plot and more explored

CBS's NCIS: Los Angeles's 13th season will bid farewell this Sunday.

Created by Shane Brennan, the fan-favorite police drama series revolves around a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Services. They solve criminal cases involving the Marines and the Navy.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming finale of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13.

When is the Season 13 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles expected to air?

The season finale of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 22 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. This season stars Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, Gerald McRaney, and LL Cool J as the main cast members.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna."

The recurring cast of season 13 includes Olesya Rulin, Duncan Campbell, Briana Marin, Peter Cambor, and Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier. The series will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and Vudu.

The previous episode's recap (Season 13, Episode 21)

The previous episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Katya tried to recruit everyone to impress Callen but failed when the team created secret codes for the phone calls. Callen realised the forgery when he did not hear a word of hint from Impostor Sam. This happened when he dialed Sam and discovered Katya's strategy for the cases.

Callen and Sam finalised the meeting, but Callen never showed up, and upon investigation, it was discovered that Sam had entered a separate building. When the team got to work, they failed to find any evidence of Callen as the building was deserted. However, they discovered that Katya had Callen, who was also leading the team.

Callen was then thrashed and transferred to another location, where he expressed his resentment towards Katya as she went after the only person she had ever loved. The story then moved toward Howard Pembrooke, who had tortured them both as children for a specific program to develop the ideal soldier. While Callen wanted to bring him down, Katya was not in on it.

Katya believed that if they killed Pembrooke, Callen would never let her go. She later learned that Callen had planned on helping her escape, but she refused to believe him. She also set out on her own to find Pembrooke; however, she did not resemble her former self as she had undergone plastic surgery and had a hidden identity.

Since Callen and Katya had hidden locations, the group had a difficult time finding them. However, they kept uncovering forgeries and were sent to the wrong places. This gave Callen time to present his case to Katya, and eventually, she believed him.

More about the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale titled Come Together

The promo for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale dropped over the week, and love seems to be in the air for Callen and Kolcheck. The upcoming episode is titled Come Together and will feature the team's hunt for a heavily armed crew that robbed an LA casino. Meanwhile, Callen will pop the question to his girlfriend Kolcheck.

The episode was directed by John P. Kousakis and written by Kyle Harimoto. Previously, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill revealed a surprise beach barbecue where he promised that the series would end in a good place.

Catch the season finale of NCIS: Los Angeles this Sunday on CBS.

Edited by Suchitra