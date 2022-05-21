Night Sky Episode 3: The mystery of the caretaker unravels in Amazon Prime series

A much-needed thrill awaits in the third chapter of Amazon Prime's Night Sky.

Directed by Philip Martin and written by Holden Miller, the episode revolves heavily around Jude, who is seen trying to get more accommodating with the Yorks. At the same time, Stella introduces the portal to Toni.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Night Sky Episode 3 review: An interconnected world

Episode 3 of Night Sky unravels an engaging plot where the portal gains much-needed screen time. The previous episode revealed that Jude had several secrets up his sleeve, or perhaps down his trouser leg.

In his strange ways, this stranger broke out of the bedroom and proceeded to cut his leg open with a kitchen knife to withdraw an alien device from under his skin. Appearing to be a tracking device, this flickering blue tube resembled gadgets from a film like The Matrix. However, Jude chooses to destroy the machine.

An odd setup

In this episode, titled The Caretaker, the stranger continued to live under York's roof, adding to the tension between the couple. The episode opened with Franklin taking the findings from Jude's trousers, some golden coins, to a local pawn shop only to learn that they were Spanish doubloons. As the third episode progressed, viewers learned a few more things about Jude's past, but the burning questions remained unanswered.

The entire setup somewhat seems odd as the stranger is allowed to roam the house. This remains unclear whether he has nowhere to go or is precisely where he needs to be. He repeatedly pleaded ignorance, especially by playing the memory loss card. While Irene may have fallen for it, Franklin continues to hold onto his suspicions.

Insignificant storylines

Yet again, Night Sky felt like strands of several random subplots, but all of it might make sense in the end. The Argentinian narrative continued with Stella taking on the cryptic assignment of opening up to her daughter. Back in Illinois, Denise was seen trying to make a life-changing work decision while Byron was seen trudging on with his town council campaign.

These storylines in Night Sky feel a little insignificant to the plot, but there is hope that they will work together towards an overarching structure. While the first half of the episode had tension gearing up, it all eased down in the second half, giving more room for excitement.

A thrilling new territory

Night Sky shifted into a more entertaining mood in the latter half of the episode. While it is clear that the two separate narratives are connected by one enigmatic teleportation device, this episode makes it crystal clear. An enraged Byron finally decided to inspect York's shed properly after his campaign was derailed after he assumed that Franklin had complained about the fraudulent signatures.

While snooping around, he discovered a hidden trapdoor and decided to take a trip down the secret cellar. On the other hand, in Night Sky, Stella finally introduced the portal to Toni, along with an alien remote that helped pinpoint the exact location. This is where Night Sky delved into a thrilling new territory.

Not to be trusted

Jude effortlessly slid into his new role as the caretaker back in the York household. Although Denise did not trust this hastily organized arrangement, she contacted a friend to keep an eye on her grandparents - It is well known to the viewers that Jude cannot be trusted.

The third episode of Night Sky managed to regain the series's momentum after the previous lackluster attack. It seems comfortable juggling multiple storylines and expanding each one onto new landscapes.

Give Night Sky a try, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Edited by Sayati Das