What time will This Is Us Season 6 Episode 17 air? Details explored

With just two episodes remaining, the beloved NBC family drama, This Is Us, is all set to say its goodbyes with an emotional ending.

The upcoming episode, directed by Ken Olin and written by Dan Fogelman, will revolve around the Big Three and their families preparing to bid farewell to Rebecca.

These goodbyes won't be easy, but the semi-final of the series will be special and close to home for the fans.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of This Is Us Season 6.

When is Episode 17 of This Is Us Season 6 expected to air?

Episode 17 of This Is Us Season 6 will air on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 PM ET on NBC.

The episode will also stream on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar. With only one episode remaining, the series moves closer to Rebecca's death and jumps a few years forward.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"The Pearsons gather around Rebecca's bedside."

Recap of episode 16

Episode 16, titled Family Meeting, revolved around the Big Three, hashing out the next steps for Rebecca after Miguel's death. A whole lot of feelings were felt, and speeches were given, as Beth predicted. However, by the end of it, Randall did not move anyone into his and Beth's house for the first time.

This time, Kevin stepped up not to move Rebecca but himself and Sophie to the house he built for Rebecca. Furthermore, Madison and Elijah also decided to move, putting most of the Pearsons back in Pennsylvania.

This Is Us was then flash forwarded to 2034, as Kevin and Randall were seen as the men fans first saw in the flash-forward sequence, saying their goodbyes to Rebecca.

What do we know about Episode 17?

The promo video for the upcoming episode of This Is Us, titled The Train, showed Rebecca's final moments.

The nurse told Kevin and Randall that things were happening quickly and that she could not see Rebecca making it through the night, so it might be time for them to say goodbye.

Beth was also seen appreciating and thanking Rebecca for everything she taught her. At the end of the clip, Randall tells Beth that he wasn't sure what his goodbye should be like and wants to get it right, while Beth reassures him that he will.

Executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker recently shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked about the upcoming episode and the fact Kate hasn’t arrived at the house yet:

"We’ve been very purposeful on showing who has already arrived to the house in flashes that we've shown so far. So if we haven't shown someone, that probably means that there's a story to be told. We will be telling it over the next two episodes. There’s a train in it. There might be some really exciting cameos in it that people will find satisfying."

Catch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 17 on May 17 via NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

