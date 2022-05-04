What time will This Is Us Season 6 episode 15 air on NBC? Release date, plot and more details explored

As the popular family drama, This Is Us nears its end, it is all set to answer the most important question with a focus on a significant character, Miguel.

Directed by Zetna Fuentes and written by Jonny Gomez, the upcoming episode will see more of Miguel and Rebecca’s romance and a proper backstory of Miguel's life, from being Jack's best friend to becoming Rebecca's partner for life.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is Episode 15 ofThis Is Us Season 6 expected to air?

Episode 15 of This Is Us Season 6 will premiere on Tuesday, May 3 on NBC at 9 PM ET. The episode will also stream on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar. The synopsis for the same reads, "Miguel over the years."

Recap of episode 14

Episode 14 revolved around the big mystery of Kevin's secret weekend romance. It saw Kevin hanging out with three different women on the day of the wedding rehearsal, creating a spicy mystery around his love life. The episode, titled The Night Before the Wedding, opened with Valentine's Day in 1986 when Sophie was a new student in Kevin's class, and upon seeing her, he wrote her name as his valentine.

Presently, the day before the wedding, Kevin helped Sophie with finding a dress for the wedding after she lost her luggage. He also learned about her divorce and her current work status. Later that night, the two got intimate but realized they were falling into their old patterns.

At the bar, the wedding singer Arielle shared a napkin where she wrote lyrics about Kevin after observing him. After that, Kevin helped Cassidy out by unzipping her stuck dress, upon which Cassidy reminded Kevin about their friendship and their impossibly romantic future.

After the wedding, Rebecca, who is still a bit confused and has imagined Sophie from 25 years back when she was married to Kevin, gave Sophie some advice. The episode ended with Kevin showing Valentine's card he had kept in his wallet all these years, with Sophie's name.

What do we know about Episode 15?

The promo trailer for the upcoming episode of This Is Us Season 6 featured Miguel's back story. Flashbacks to Miguel's first marriage and divorce and how he ended up estranged from his children. It may also include some scenes from the future as Rebecca’s condition deteriorates.

The episode, titled Miguel, will mainly focus on his life from 2008 to 2012, when Miguel and Rebecca reconnected through Facebook till the day they got married and how Rebecca's children handled it. According to fans, it will also feature his death as the season nears its end with just four episodes left.

Catch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15 on May 3 via NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

