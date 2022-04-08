When will This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12 air? Release date, plot and more about NBC show

KaToby's final moments are all set to make viewers cry in the upcoming episode of This Is Us Season 6.

The 12th episode is directed by Ken Olin along with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger as writers. It will revolve around Kate and Toby as they struggle to keep their marriage intact.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is the 12th episode of This Is Us season 6 expected to air?

Episode 12 of This Is Us is all set to premiere on Tuesday, April 12 on NBC. The episode will also be available to stream on Hulu, Peacock and Hotstar. The official synopsis for episode 12 reads:

"Kate and Toby’s relationship evolves over a few years."

Kate's episode of this season's Big Three trilogy was a turning point for her and Toby's marriage. After five years and two children, the two grew distant. To her, Toby was a tornado that came into her life and demanded she come along.

In that episode of This Is Us, Kate fell in love with Old Toby, who was nothing but a coping mechanism. Meanwhile, Toby fell in love with Old Kate, who was an unformed person frozen in the same place since she was a teen.

The previous episode, Saturday in the Park, saw both Kate and Toby playing the blame game for Jack's accident. While Toby had forgotten to lock the baby gate in Jack's room, Kate had also failed to lock the front door. The two argued over their take on how Jack should be raised, which led to a bad night.

This episode of This Is Us was directed by Chris Koch and written by K.J. Steinberg.

Check out the promo clip

The promo clip for the upcoming episode, KaToby, featured things falling apart for the couple. While Toby made the decision to leave his San Francisco job and take up the LA job, things don't seem to change between him and Kate. This episode will mark a huge milestone for the series, as its the 100th episode but will also see the beloved couple in their final moments.

Writer and executive producer K.J. Steinberg warned that the upcoming episode won't be a walk in the park. She told Entertainment Weekly:

"Structurally, it’s really different — and really interesting. It moves through time in a way that gives you a scope that will really help you understand. It earns what we’ve all been afraid of: 'Will the show be able to earn this iconic couple splitting up? Will the audience ever be able to understand and accept both sides and love them both at the end of it?' And the answer is yes."

Catch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 12 on April 12 on NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

