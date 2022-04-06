How to watch Better Call Saul Season 1 to 5 online? Streaming details and more ahead of final season premiere

It looks like Jimmy McGill is on the verge of Breaking Bad in the final season of Better Call Saul.

Developed by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the series is a spin-off and prequel to Breaking Bad starring Bob Odenkirk, who reprised his role as Saul Goodman, the crooked criminal defense attorney. The series revolves around the character beginnings of Jimmy McGill or Saul Goodman, and also features the origin stories of several other characters.

The series has reached its end with the final season premiering this month on AMC.

Where to watch Better Call Saul Season 1 to 5?

Beloved AMC series, Better Call Saul, made its way to Netflix this week right before the arrival of its final season. The streaming service added season 5 to its lineup, which aired two years ago on AMC.

The series' official social media handles shared a poster for Better Call Saul with the Netflix announcement with the final season premiere date. In the poster, viewers can see Gus Fring sitting ominously at a table with Mike standing behind him.

Along with this, several other titles are also headed towards Netflix, including A Cinderella Story, Abby Hatcher: Season 2, Any Given Sunday, Argo, Blade, Blade II, Blade: Trinity, The Blind Side, Blow, Bonnie and Clyde (1967), Catch and Release, CoComelon: Season 5, Delta Farce, Eagle Eye, Four Brothers, Full Metal Jacket, Grown Ups, Molly's Game.

About Season 6 of Better Call Saul

AMC released the official trailer for Better Call Saul Season 6 last month and gave a glimpse into the final season. Season 5 of the series ended with Kim Wexler wanting to adjust her morals by sabotaging Howard Hamlin. Meanwhile, Mike and Nacho Varga organize a botched hit on Lalo Salamanca, which ended with Lalo's family dead and Nacho being responsible for the same.

The trailer for Season 6 shows the fallout from both events, as Kim and Jimmy go against Howard while Lalo seeks revenge on Nacho and Mike. It also teased McGill's ascent into the operations of the drug cartel and his relationship with Kim. Days of Wines and Roses by Andy Williams can be heard in the background, adding to the threat of violence in the final season but also evoking the finality.

The sixth season of the series was expected to air in 2021 but production was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. During filming, Bob Odenkirk also suffered a heart attack on set which further delayed production, but thankfully he has since made a full recovery.

The series is produced by Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, and Sony Pictures Television. Better Call Saul will air in two parts on AMC, with Part 1 premiering with two back-to-back episodes on April 18 with a total of seven episodes. Part 2 will premiere on July 11 with the remaining six episodes.

Stream the series, Season 1 to 5, on Netflix before the premiere of Season 6 on April 18.

Edited by Somava Das