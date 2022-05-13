What time will Vampire in the Garden Season 1 air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about anime series

Netflix is all set to give its anime-loving viewers a world where vampires and humans coexist in Vampire in the Garden.

Directed by Ryoutarou Makihara and produced by Tetsuya Nakatake, the series is set in a world where humans and vampires co-existed peacefully but the rising tension between the two ruined their relationship. The hope for peace between the two species now rests in the hands of an ambitious violin player and the vampire queen.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming anime series.

When is Season 1 of Vampire in the Garden expected to air?

Season 1 of Vampire in the Garden will premiere on Netflix on May 16 at 3.00 AM ET. The anime series was previously rumored to be released in 2021 but its official release was confirmed on Japan Anime Day.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"The fateful meeting of a human and the vampire queen may change the world. From WIT STUDIO and a team of talented creators comes Vampire in the Garden. One cold winter, humanity lost its battle with the vampires, and with it, most of where they called home. A small population of survivors created a wall of light in a small town to protect them and give them a place to live in peace."

It further reads:

"The protagonist, Momo, lives a repressed life but still wishes to coexist with the enemy, the vampires. Fine, the vampire queen, once loved humans and disappeared from the battlefield. As war rages through the humans’ town, the two have a fateful encounter. Once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise. This is the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise."

The animation team behind the anime series is Wit Studio, who are well known for Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Owari no Seraph, The Great Pretender, and many others.

More about the mini-series: Trailer and cast

The trailer for Vampire in the Garden dropped in March and featured Momo's vocal breakdown when she realized that a vampire was staring at her. The two, Momo and Fine, later form a bond over a place called Eden where vampires and humans coexist. But it is impossible since predators and prey are still living under the shadow of war.

The clip also revealed that the vampires in the story are more on the classic, horror side where their violent encounters with humans result in killing them. Other bizarre and deadly creatures also made an appearance, setting the tone for the realm of the mystical beasts in the story and its endless possibilities.

Vampire in the Garden voice stars Yuu Kobayashi and Megumi Han. Kobayashi will be portraying the role of Vampire Queen Fine. She is known for portraying Sasha Blouse in Attack on Titan, Ruka Urushibara in Steins Gate and several other popular anime series.

Han will be seen portraying young violinist Momo. She has starred in series' such as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness as Shen Mei, Benio Adashino in Twin Star Exorcists and Chie Hori in Tokyo Ghoul:re among other projects.

Stream Vampire in the Garden on Netflix from May 16.

