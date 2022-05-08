What time will Gaslit Season 1 Episode 3 air on Starz and Starz app? Release date and more explored

Starz's brand new political series, Gaslit, is all set to drop a brand new episode this Sunday, May 8, to share more about the infamous scandal of Watergate.

Created by Robbie Pickering and directed by Matt Ross, the mini-series is based on the first season of the podcast, Slow Burn, by Leon Neyfakh. Gaslit examines the Watergate scandal and shares the untold stories of the people involved. The scandal ultimately led to the resignation of President Nixon after it was revealed that he approved a cover-up of his administration breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is Episode 3 of Gaslit Season 1 expected to air?

Episode 3 of Starz's Gaslit Season 1 will premiere on May 8 at 12:01 am ET on the Starz app and later air on Starz channel at 8:00 pm ET.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"As John Mitchell and his subordinates struggle to manage the Watergate cover-up, Martha finds herself in a dangerous situation; John Dean puts his relationship on the back-burner."

Recap of Episode 2

In the previous episode of Gaslit, Martha and John Mitchell rekindled their love. However, their working relationship was overshadowed at a campaign event in California by G. Gordon Liddy and his team who were breaking into the Watergate.

The upcoming episode, titled King George, will see John Mitchell asking his team to leave the White House, but John Dean might not be able to as he will get close to President Nixon. The feds are also expected to get involved in the Watergate break-in. They will talk to Gordon Liddy and question James McCord about the same while Martha will fight with Peter for her freedom. She will also confront John for placing her under house arrest with an abusive bodyguard.

More about the mini-series: Plot and cast

Starz dropped the trailer for the star-studded mini-series in March and it featured Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell as she struggles with the limelight after speaking out about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate. In the short clip, a reporter is seen asking, "Should the Nixon administration be afraid of you?" to which Martha replies, "Well, I think you know the answer to that."

The synopsis for Gaslit reads:

"A modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centering on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time."

The series stars Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp and Aleksandar Filimonović as the main cast.

The recurring cast consists of Allison Tolman, J.C. Mackenzie, Chris Bauer, Chris Messina, Hamish Linklater, Jeff Doucette, Patton Oswalt, Nat Faxon, Erinn Hayes, Patrick Walker, Carlos Valdes, Raphael Sbarge, Anne Dudek, Chris Conner, Brian Geraghty, Nelson Franklin, Reed Diamond, Johnny Berchtold, Adam Ray, Billy Smith and Asha Kamali.

Catch the latest episode of Gaslit Season 1 streaming on Starz app on May 8 at 12:01 am ET and later airing on the Starz Channel at 8:00 pm ET.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee