Mommy's Little Star cast list: Rebecca Amzallag, Maja Vujicic, and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime is all set to bring its viewers a brand new thriller, Mommy's Little Star, that's all about fame and money.

Directed by Curtis Crawford and written by Melissa Cassera, the film revolves around 12-year-old Olivia, who sinks under isolation and pressure after her mother's nasty divorce. To impress her mother, she becomes a social media star and lets her mother's new boyfriend manage her career.

As she rises to stardom, Olivia realizes that her mom's boyfriend has more on his mind than just managing her career.

Mommy's Little Star: Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

Mommy's Little Star is set to premiere on May 6 at 8/7c on LMN. The film is a Canadian thriller and will run for 1 hour 25 minutes.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Follows 12-year-old Olivia, who becomes a social media star to impress her mother, but her mom's new boyfriend intends more than just help manage her career and throws her into a world of betrayal, jealousy, and even murder."

It is executively produced by Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, Roxanne Boisvert, and Pierre David alongside Steve Boisvert, Ivy Bregman, and Curtis Crawford.

Maja Vujicic as Olivia

Maja Vujicic is a Canadian actress best known for Feel the Beat, Sesame Street, and Holly Hobbie. She will be seen portraying Olivia in Lifetime's upcoming thriller.

Rebecca Amzallag as Lauren

Canadian actress, producer, and model Rebecca Amzallag is best known for Transplant, Slasher, Found, The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet, A Sister's Revenge, and Desiderata.

She will be seen portraying Lauren in Mommy's Little Star.

Roderick McNeil as Aiden

Roderick McNeil is an actor best known for The Handmaid's Tale, Anarkali, and Us Time. He will be seen portraying Aiden in Lifetime's upcoming thriller.

David Lafontaine as Bradley

Actor and writer David Lafontaine is best known for Molly's Game, Witches in the Woods, and Designated Survivor. He will portray Bradley in Mommy's Little Star.

Other cast members of the TV movie include Puja Uppal as Hope, Sylvia Nguyen as Sidney, Deanna Jarvis as Celine, Erica Anderson as Misha, Gracie Callahan as Rhonda, Fallon Bowman as Felicity, Jsin Sasha as Theo, Ariel Anne Cowton as Addy, Stephanie Smith as Molly, and Gabriella Mejia Perez as Chloe.

Catch the thriller on May 6 on LMN.

Edited by Ravi Iyer