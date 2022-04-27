What time will Tokyo Vice finale air on HBO Max? Release date, plot and more details explored

The much-awaited finale of popular crime drama Tokyo Vice is all set to air this week, and fans are hoping for a satisfying conclusion.

Created by J.T. Rogers, the series is based on a 2009 book of the same name by Jake Adelstein. Set in 1999, the plot revolves around the latter, who, as an American journalist, relocated to Tokyo. From learning the Japanese language to becoming their first successful foreign-born journalist, the series captures Jake's journey as he explores the dangerous work of the mafia.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the finale, premiering on April 28 on HBO Max.

When is the finale of Tokyo Vice expected to air?

The season finale for Tokyo Vice is all set to premiere on April 28 on HBO Max at 3:00AM ET/ 12AM PT. It is also available to stream on Prime Video. The series premiered earlier this month and features Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe in lead roles.

(Mild spoilers ahead!)

In the upcoming episode, titled Yoshino, viewers can expect Jin to get arrested and not die, even though he is not safe working with Tozawa. Sato can be expected to act more recklessly, which might lead to Sato's death.

Since Polina is missing, viewers can expect to learn about her fate. If she is alive, Sam can be expected to be the key to her release.

The episode may also circle back to the pilot episode. Eimi might finally get the much-deserved recognition at the newspaper and may receive a huge promotion. Ultimately, Jake and Sam might just walk away, where Jake will gain the story of a lifetime and Sam will own a nightclub with Polina working beside her.

Recap of episode 7

In the previous episodes of Tokyo Vice, Chihara-Kai discovered Tozawa's secret, that he was bringing a meth delivery. He informed Jake about it, who was in contact with the police. Meanwhile, Samantha told Sato about Matsuo, promoting him to take action.

Samantha then learned about Polina's disappearance and got anxious. Jake assisted Eimi with an article on a series of murders, the kind where female victims were killed by their partners. Meanwhile, Katagiri started targeting a corrup member of the armed forces.

More about the series

The official trailer for Tokyo Vice dropped last month. The 2009 book of the same name centers around Jake Adelstein, who worked in Japan as a crime reporter for one of the country's largest newspapers.

It features Jake's work for The Yomiuri Shimbun, where he worked from 1993 to 2005, and is believed to be the first American to hold such a position. During that time, he reported on the criminal activity of the Yakuza, which was a syndicate bigger than the New York Mafia.

The series is produced by Ralph Winter and Satch Watanabe, and was filmed in Tokyo, Japan. Its executive producers include John Lesher, Michael Mann, J. T. Rogers, Alan Poul, Ansel Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Jake Adelstein, Kayo Washio, Brad Caleb Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton and Ken Watanabe.

Catch the finale of Tokyo Vice on HBO Max on April 28.

Edited by Saman