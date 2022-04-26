What time will Ozark Season 4 final episodes air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details explored

The highly-anticipated final episodes of Ozark Season 4 are all set to arrive on Netflix this week with an intense ending.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the series revolves around a family who moves to Missouri to start a money laundering scheme, but gets in trouble when they attract attention from the local mafia.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the final episodes.

When is Ozark Season 4 Part 2 expected to air?

Part 2 of Ozark Season 4 is all set to premiere on April 29 at 12.01 AM ET on Netflix. The streaming service premiered part 1 of season 4 in January this year, while the final seven episodes are set to debut this week.

The synopsis for Part 2 reads:

"Marty was abducted and tortured by the drug kingpin himself, Omar Navarro, who isn't done with his star accountant and Wendy just yet. Meanwhile, the Byrde matriarch was forced to do the unthinkable and order a hit on her own brother Ben to save their family from being slaughtered by the cartel."

Recap for Part 1

The end of Ozark's part 1 is something viewers would call 'intense,' all thanks to Ruth. In the final episode, Darlene and Wyatt returned home after getting married, and Javi was sitting in their house. He reminded the couple about his threat and before they could respond, he shot both of them.

On the other hand, when Ruth reached the house, she saw Zeke crying but could not find Wyatt and Darlene. The background music suddenly went silent, letting the audience soak in everything Ruth was feeling.

She then proceeded to drive away from the house and called Frank Jr. to accuse him of Darlene and Wyatt's murder, but he played no part in the crime.

Ruth then headed to the Byrde family house about Wyatt and Darlene's murder, demanding that they expose the murderer while wielding a shotgun. When Marty told her he was unaware of the same, she called him a liar. She then learns that the person who killed her cousin and his wife was Javi.

Wendy then chimed in and told Ruth about Javi's FBI background. Ruth then burst into tears and told them that if they wanted to stop her from killing him, they might as well just do it in the moment.

What do we know about Part 2?

The official trailer for Ozark Part 2 dropped last month and featured the breach between Marty and Wendy, showcasing his capabilities when under a crisis of conscience. On the other hand, Ruth's killing rampage continues after she discovered Wyatt and Darlene's bodies.

Aside from this, Netflix will also release a thirty-minute special called A Farewell to Ozark, which will be a "love letter" to the show from its fans, taking viewers behind the scenes and the making of the series. This special will be available to stream on the same day, exploring the story's origins, characters, performances and legacy.

Stream Ozark Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix from April 29.

