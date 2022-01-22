'Ozark' Season 4 review: A long line of catastrophic events

Ozark, the gripping crime-drama series, is back on Netflix with its fourth season. With Season 3 raising hell in the finale where Helen's death officially puts Marty and Wendy at the top of the game, the anticipation among viewers regarding Season 4 was quite prominent.

Ozark Season 4, Part 1 arrived on Netflix this January 21, 2022 and it is, as expected, crafted with distortedly speeding events that will take the audience on a wild ride.

The critically acclaimed drama series is going down the right path with its jaw-dropping storyline as it nears the end.

'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1: Review

Not a single soul is safe in 'Ozark'

Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark, is brimming with shocking revelations and unexpected turnovers, with its characters still dealing with loss and grief. However, the audience does not get much time to feel sorry for certain characters as the events go in a flash and that too so unexpectedly.

The creators of the show have made sure that not a single person is safe in Ozark. The time-to-time dinner scenes of the Byrde family are the only moments that allow the audience to process what has happened. The narrative gets increasingly tense with each episode.

Wendy and Ruth shine even brighter

Over time, the series has shown some of the best character developments when it comes to its female characters. The audience has witnessed the women getting stronger than their male counterparts with each season.

In Season 4, Part 1 of the series, Wendy, played by Laura Linney, and Ruth, played by Julia Garner, will take the audience by storm as they deliver an outstanding performance, turning the show into a cult masterpiece.

Both are strong headed women made of steel who like to roll the dice on their own terms, and will always surprise the audience with what they are capable of.

Enthralling cinematography and calming yet inauspicious music

The aesthetic graces of the show are highly appreciable. The arresting cinematography of the series provides a somber undertow, while displaying a sense of doom even when the audience is staring at something motionless.

That relentless pull cannot be so seemingly synthesized without its beautifully gloomy and ominous music, which in season 4 eventually takes on a distressful cadence.

This season of the crime-drama series can be considered unnerving in comparison to what has come before. The creative team has to be applauded for that.

The constant feeling of uncertainty created by brilliant direction

Jason Bateman has yet again created something absolutely genius with his unbelievably compelling directorial style. The audience stays in a constant loop of unhinged tension and feels the rush of thrill while watching season 4, part 1 of the series.

The perfect timing for every dreadful event that takes place adds to the intensity of the show. Suffice to say, it continuously takes viewers on a suspenseful journey, producing its most off-guard and electrifying season yet.

Furthermore, the incredible acting of the cast and the powerful writing of the series makes it even more special. It's a season you definitely don't want to miss.

Ozark Season 4, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

