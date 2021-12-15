5 shows to look forward to in January 2022

New Year brings new hopes and new seasons of drama, comedies, and reality shows. The first month of 2022 will be packed with lots of exciting comebacks from some of the most popular shows on streaming platforms.

Highly anticipated shows returning in January 2022

1) Ozark (Season 4)

Ozark is a crime drama series set in the Lake of Ozarks about money laundering. The series is one of the top Netflix shows to be renewed for a fourth season.

It follows a married couple forced to relocate to Ozark with their children to operate more laundering activities. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in the leading roles. It will premiere on January 21, 2022.

2) This is Us (Season 6)

This NBC series has been nominated for Golden Globes and chosen for the Top Television Program by the American Film Institute. This is Us follows three siblings going through personal struggles in different time frames and trying to find happiness to cope with a tragedy in the past. The sixth season is the final and will premiere on January 4, 2022.

3) Billions (Season 6)

Created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, known for producing movies like Ocean's Thirteen, The Illusionist and Runaway, Billions is the story of hedge fund managers Bobby Axelrod and Chuck Rhoades. They are trying to outdo each other in the financial market. Billions season 6 will premiere on January 23, 2022.

4) Kenan (Season 2)

Kenan is an American sitcom starring Kenan Thompson, a widowed father of two daughters, Aubrey and Birdie. The show portrays the grief of the loss of his wife and the struggles to manage work and home. Watch Kenan for its laughs and emotional comfort. The second season will air on January 3, 2022.

5) The Bachelor

ABC has announced that a new season is starting on January 3, 2022. This season there will be 33 possible contestants. The network revealed that Clayton will be the next lead. The Bachelor airs on ABC.

