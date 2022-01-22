'Ozark' Season 4 ending explained: What will Ruth do?

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 has raised quite a hail among fans as soon as it was released on the global streaming service Netflix on January 21, 2022. The long-awaited season of the critically acclaimed show has made the wait worthwhile for its viewers as it brings more uncertainty, calamity, and suspenseful pondering.

The season has successfully taken the audience on a wild ride of ominous events and unexpected farewells, leaving them in a zone of utter frenzy. Unhinged by its ruthless character sketches, the jaw-dropping storyline is made for an arresting and thrilling binge.

'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1: Ending explained

The audience is bound to feel that everything is going off the rails as this season of the series nears its end. Let's dive deep and bring out what lies beneath the catastrophic events at the very end of season 4, part 1 of the Netflix crime drama series Ozark.

What will Ruth do?

The character Ruth, remarkably played by Julia Garner, shines brighter than ever in this season of the crime-drama series. Portrayed as a master of her faith, Ruth plans to leave Ozark behind and start fresh. However, the unexpectedly dreadful event where her cousin Wyatt is killed by Javier, Omar Navarro's hot-headed nephew, completely changes the course of the events.

Ruth rushes to the Byrdes to find out who killed her cousin. As Jonah reveals it was Javier, the audience restlessly witnesses Ruth, going on a rampage to kill Javier. Part 1 of Season 4 ends right there, with Ruth driving down the road in Ozark with a gun and unparalleled rage, leaving the audience with an intense cliff-hanger.

What will Ruth do? What will happen to her if she becomes successful in killing Javier? And even worse, what will happen if she fails to kill him in an unsuccessful attempt? Only time will tell.

Will the Byrdes be able to leave it all behind?

As season 4, part 1 of the series nears its end, viewers see Marty, played by Jason Bateman, reminiscing about his old life in Chicago. In the heart of hearts, Marty knows that nothing will be the same again, but he still eagerly wants to return to Chicago with his family, leaving his uncertain and hazardous life in Ozark behind. Marty and Wendy are seen making a deal with the FBI to make this happen.

But will leaving be this easy? Chances start to faint as the audience watches Ruth rushing to kill Javier, without whom the deal between the Byrdes and the FBI will be off.

Not to mention, the quasi-prologue to the final part where a fatal car accident of the Byrde family is shown in the very first episode of this season. It is safe to say that the wait for the next part of this season will be a long one full of anticipation for the viewers.

Don't forget to catch the highly anticipated and suspensefully thrilling journey of the Byrde family in Ozark Season 4, streaming on Netflix from January 21, 2022.

