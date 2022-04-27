What time will The Offer air on Paramount +? Release date, cast, plot and more details explored

It's time to take a trip down memory lane and see how the greatest American film, The Godfather, was made in the upcoming mini-series, The Offer.

Created and written by Michael Tolkin, the series is set in the early 1970s when Albert S. Ruddy was hired as the producer of the novel-turned-film. It will showcase the typical behind-the-scenes tension between director Francis Ford Coppola and the production team, as the film grew more and more complicated when mob boss Joe Colombo signed on to assist the production.

Here is everything viewers need to know about the upcoming series.

When is The Offer expected to air?

The Offer is all set to premiere on Paramount+ from April 28 at 3AM ET/ 12AM PT. The series will have a three-episode premiere, with all new episodes debuting over the subsequent seven Thursdays. The mini-series is a celebration of the trilogy's 50th anniversary after it had a theatrical re-release in February this year.

The Godfather trilogy will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Viewers of the film can watch The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"The Offer is an upcoming biographical drama miniseries about the development and production of Francis Ford Coppola's landmark gangster film The Godfather (1972) for Paramount Pictures. The miniseries is set to premiere on April 28, 2022, on Paramount+"

The series will star Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks and Patrick Gallo. It will also include celebrities like Justin Chambers, Anthony Ippolito, Brandon Sklenar, Jean Watts, Kyleen Likas and Frank John Hughes.

Check out the trailer for the series

The official trailer for the mini-series dropped last month and featured Albert S. Ruddy as he assembled the creative team for the film and fought producers, only for a mob to cause the film to happen, setting the tone for the same.

In the clip, Albert tells Betty McCartt,

"I won’t judge you if you need to walk away from this."

To which she responds,

"I’m not running away either."

Several episodes of the series will be directed by Dexter Fletcher. The executive producers of the series include real-life Ruddy, Leslie Greif, Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg, Dalia Ibelhauptaite and Nikki Toscano, along with the directors. It is produced by Paramount Television Studios.

Stream The Offer on Paramount+ from April 28.

