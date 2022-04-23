WeCrashed Episode 8 review: Bidding farewell to the unicorn 

The finale of WeCrashed saw a sad but predictable ending with Adam stepping down as CEO of WeWork.

The eighth episode, The One With All the Money, was directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini along with Elissa Karasik, Zenzele Price and Mark Stasenko as writers. It revolved around the difficulties faced by WeWork as it filed an IPO to go public, which eventually led to the removal of Adam as the CEO.

It's now time to dive in and dissect the season finale of the AppleTV+ series.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

WeCrashed Episode 8 review: Unexpected but predictable

The finale of WeCrashed had an unexpected ending but with predictable twists and turns. After the bad press that WeWork, especially Adam and Rebekah, got from their S-1 proposal, the Wall Street Journal decided to run an article on them. The report mentioned the company's outlandish ways and illicit activities at its headquarters, like a cereal box with a brick of drugs.

They hired a Crisis PR team to deflect the negativity when the worst news of all came knocking at their door. The Board voted together to kick Adam out as CEO of WeWork. This is where the episode got interesting and returned to its peak quality. Viewers can see the opening scenes of the series returning, in a fun and fast-paced way, backed by an orchestral version of Katy Perry’s Roar.

Unicorn no more

Paranoia kicked in for Adam when he decided to move his PR team into his private home. This led to a series of comedies as the staff struggled to roll away the whiteboard through the busy city. An angry Adam then made some big changes to the company but his negotiations were futile.

Bruce, who has always believed in Adam, even stepped back and called him toxic, further threatening to break his arm if he did not step down as CEO. This was followed by photos of Adam walking barefoot in New York, which went viral almost immediately as they were published. This was the moment Adam admitted defeat and gave up on all his efforts in WeCrashed.

A wasted potential

It is rather sad to see Adam and Rebekah relent upon Adam's forced decision to give up his position. Viewers of the show may have seen Adam's party side, but they are also aware of how much work he has put in to get WeWork to where it is now. With all the marketing techniques and his attractive personality, everything felt wasted.

The two, with the help of Miguel, built the company from the ground up and always meant well, even after being considered ultra-pretentious. As always, Anne Hathaway was outstanding, bringing in her best in acting as the couple planned their future ahead.

Steering the ship

Back at WeWork, Miguel struggled to steer the ship with distressed employees after news about Adam stepping down as CEO broke out. This is where the unexpected element kicked in as Cameron Lautner got announced as the new CEO of WeWork. He is the complete opposite of Adam, realistic and honest, but not as charming under pressure.

WeCrashed has had several elements of attraction, but its real anchor has been the love story of Adam and Rebekah. Even after facing several ups and downs where their bond was tested, the two found their way back to each other and held each other firmly throughout the finale.

Viewers can catch the season finale of WeCrashed on AppleTV+. Previous episodes of the show are also available on the platform.

