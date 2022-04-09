WeCrashed Episode 6 ending explained: Is Adam no longer the CEO of WeWork? (Spoilers)

AppleTV+'s WeCrashed pulled the typical "remove the CEO" move on this week's episode as the series nears its end.

The episode, Fortitude, revolved around Rebekah's new venture, WeGrow, and the building pressure on Adam by Cameron, who made it his life's mission to take down the atrocious spender. The episode was directed by Tinge Krishnan and written by Mark Stasenk.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode of the AppleTV+ series.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of WeCrashed episode 6

As the sixth episode of WeCrashed progressed towards the end, Rebekah threw herself into the creation of WeGrow, a school that breaks traditional ways of learning. But as she mindlessly poured money into the venture, Adam grew irritated, mainly because of the building pressure on him from Cameron and Bruce.

Masa, on the other hand, informed Adam that he could not go through with their deal after several attempts at negotiations. With the added bitter arguments with Rebekah over WeGrow and her other failed projects, Adam finally broke down on his way home with his wife. Rebekah, who still seems upset, chooses not to console him.

The final moments of the episode of WeCrashed brought the actual "crash" to the company, with SoftBank refusing to buy out WeWork's other investors. This left Adam at the mercy of Benchmark Capital, who seemed done with his unpredictable spending habits and wished to remove him as CEO after WeWork went public.

This decision by Masa was mainly taken after he saw multiple red flags in Adam's behavior, from the atrocious spending to his incessant negotiations under Project Fortitude, which was legally denying Masa from investing in other real estate businesses.

However, the last straw for Masa was when Adam showed up late for a meeting with Al Mubarak, an investor in SoftBank, who did not agree with Masa's proposal to put more money into WeWork.

Did Adam get removed as WeWork's CEO?

At the end of episode 6 of WeCrashed, Adam was still holding onto his position as the CEO of WeWork, but the breakdown in the car ride home indicated otherwise. Masa's refusal to buy out other investors left Adam at the mercy of his current board members, who wish to take WeWork public. This would mean that his atrocious spending over the last ten years will also go public and will come under intense scrutiny.

While the wild parties and buying shares in other companies may look bad, the disturbing details revealed by Cameron to the board sent Adam's shady behavior off the charts. Fortunately, Adam's outburst to an impromptu vote of confidence worked in his favor, but it also put his position in jeopardy, especially now that Masa has pulled the plug on Project Fortitude.

