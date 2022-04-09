WeCrashed Episode 6 review: Narcissism peaks for the Neumanns in AppleTV+ series 

This week's episode of WeCrashed inched itself closer to the great fall of the billion-dollar company.

Directed by Tinge Krishnan and written by Mark Stasenk, Fortitude revolved around the birth of WeGrow and the fall of WeWork - from Cameron keeping an eye on Adam to Masa pulling out of the investment, the episode was full of drama.

It's now time to dive in and dissect the sixth episode of the AppleTV+ series.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

WeCrashed episode 6 review: Paying the price of eccentricity

Episode 6 of WeCrashed saw the aftermath of the crazy celebration of appointing Rebekah as the Chief Branding Officer of WeWork. This episode felt more energetic than the rest as it involved a good amount of tension and had its own moments, from Cameron's charismatic and critical analysis of Adam's growing business to Adam's stubbornness to bringing Cameron down. However, in the end, Adam did pay the price for his eccentricity.

On the other hand, it was impossible to feel sorry for Rebekah and, to some extent, Adam as well. The two have become the typical rich, narcissistic couples that are hard to like. It has become clear why the biggest co-working space company had its fall and it is definitely astonishing to see how the two got away from this for so long.

Adam's downward spiral and the company's great fall is highly-anticipated, even though everyone already knows how it ends. The back and forth between Adam and Masa was also a reflection of how blind Adam had become towards the losses, and stubborn towards being on top.

Dipped in delusion

This episode of WeCrashed once again highlighted Rebekah's narcissism and delusion of how she is the reason WeWork has reached greater heights and not Adam or Miguel or the employees at the company.

According to her, WeWork reached greater heights because of her manifestations, something she tries to instill in Adam as well. While the power of manifestations may be true at times, a company like that cannot be worth billions just through two people manifesting it.

Adam's call out to Rebekah in this episode was very-much needed. It felt like she had it coming, not just from her husband but from the viewers too. Surely Anne Hathaway's portrayal of her was as incredible as ever, but what really sets this portrayal apart is the way she talks and her voice modulation. One would think that it's really Rebekah Neumann and not Anne Hathaway.

WeCrashed has taken an interesting turn with Masa now pulling out of the investment, pushing the entire company to the verge of falling apart, especially now that the series has only two episodes left. While the previous episodes felt a little slow-paced, this biographical drama is suddenly seeing a big improvement.

