The Bubble ending explained: What happened to the cast of Cliff Beasts 6 after escaping the production? (Spoilers)

Netflix's latest release, The Bubble, is not an average comedy but a film-within-a-film gone wrong.

Directed by Judd Apatow, the film revolves around the madness of quarantine faced by actors who came together to work on a film franchise. The film stars Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key and Kate McKinnon as the leads.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of the Netflix mockumentary.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of The Bubble

The end of The Bubble saw the cast of Cliff Beasts 6 escape the production, with Carol, Dieter, Krystal, Sean and Dustin flying the movie's helicopter away from the hotel. The cast abandoned their contracts and escaped the London hotel, which meant that the sequel was never completed.

The escape was a direct parallel to the end of Jurassic Park, where the characters escaped the dangers in a helicopter, with the end scene depicting the characters flying back to safety. For this film, the dinosaurs were equivalent to the studio, security and production staff.

To conclude the film, the studio used behind-the-scenes footage shot by Scott to create a documentary on the chaotic making of the franchise, which ended up getting named Beasts of the Bubble.

The end of the film picked up two years after the event where everyone - the cast, production crew, and hotel employees - walked the red carpet for the premiere. As the documentary got more buzz and success, the studio never really made the actual franchise film.

What happened to the cast of Cliff Beasts 6?

The concluding scene of Netflix's The Bubble, gave several updates on the lives of the Cliff Beasts 6's cast since they escaped the production set. Lauren, who had her hand shot off by security, was equipped with a bionic hand. Carol's career still seemed unclear as her redemptive movie, Cliff Beasts 6, was never made, but this film might just revive her career. Krystal got canceled on TikTok for exposing the cast to COVID in London, but the premiere of the film put her career back on track.

As for Sean, he entered rehab for his cocaine addiction after the film exposed his frequent use of the drug. But in actuality, he was in rehab for two days to get clean. Dieter was revealed to be dating Anika and was seen at the premiere with her and Kate. Dustin's relationship with Lauren remained unclear and he was shown to still have an odd relationship with his son Raphael.

Lastly, Darren, who was the director behind Cliff Beasts 6, explained about his upcoming project, Skittles, which is a film based on candy but is actually about racism and diversity.

Catch The Bubble, now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Somava Das